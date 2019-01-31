Live-Action ‘Hot Wheels’ Movie in the Works at Warner Bros.

If you had a favorite toy or board game growing up, chances are it’s about to become a live-action movie sometime soon. Such is the case for Barbie, Monopoly, Battleship, Dungeons & Dragons, and now Hot Wheels.

Yes, you read that correctly. Mattel’s collectible racecars are getting their own live-action feature film adaptation, as crazy as that sounds. Variety broke the news on Wednesday morning, reporting that Mattel and Warner Bros. will be teaming up for the project.

This will mark the second franchise in development between WB and Mattel films, as they are also working on a live-action Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie.

“We are excited to bring the thrill of a Hot Wheels live-action feature film to the big screen in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures,” Ynon Kreiz, Mattel’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “Mattel Films has great momentum as it continues to execute on our commitment to bring global audiences new ways to experience the brands they love as we transform Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company.”

Mattel is currently working hard on launching the majority of its toy properties into film franchises, and the relationship with Warner Bros. is just the first step of that plan. The recently established Mattel Films, led by Robbie Brenner, has also been negotiating with Sony on the long-awaited Masters of the Universe movie.

If successful, this Hot Wheels franchise could be Warners’ rival to Universal’s Fast & Furious franchise. The Vin Diesel starring series has been a massive global hit for the latter studio, proving that a racing property can bring in truckloads of money. Even if Hot Wheels is aimed at a younger audience, it could still be a money-maker for WB.

Do you think a Hot Wheels live-action movie can actually work? What other toys do you think should get their own movies? Let us know in the comments!