Barbie Movie Funko Pops Are Here

The upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has its dolls and dreamhouses, but if you were waiting for the Funko Pops, today is the day. Granted, Barbie Funko Pops based on the toy line launched years ago, but these installments feature Barbie and Ken in some of their sparkly, fringy looks from the film.

A breakdown can be found below along with pre-order links.

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21st.

First reactions to the film have been beyond stellar, so we're hopeful that it lives up to its promise. The movie looks like a great time even if you aren't a Barbie fan. You can keep tabs on the latest news about the film right here.

Who is in the Barbie Cast?

Barbie will star Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, as well as Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans will all play different versions of Ken, with Emerald Fennell as Midge, Michael Cera as Allan.

The cast of Barbie also includes Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, America Ferrera, Arana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela.

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.