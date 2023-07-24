Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Max in August 2023
Avatar, A Nightmare on Elm Street and a horde of other titles are coming to Max.
There has been plenty of news about the Max streaming service losing titles over the last several months. The streamer has sent its own titles to other services and offloaded some big shows and movies in order to save some money, but Max is still in the business of adding new content from time to time. This week, Max revealed the full list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its lineup over the course of August, and there's plenty for subscribers to look forward to.
August 1st marks the biggest day of new additions in the new month, and there are dozens of popular movies making their way to the service. The day's additions are highlighted by Wes Craven's beloved Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. Seven films from the series are being added to the Max roster, including the 1984 A Nightmare on Elm Street and the 2010 remake of the same name.
On August 17th, Max will be getting a massive addition in the form of 2009's Avatar. The new sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, has been on Max for quite a while, but now it will be joined by its record-breaking predecessor.
You can check out the full lineup of Max's August additions below!
August 1st
A Hologram for the King
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
A Royal Affair
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
American Gangster
Amsterdam
Angel of Mine
Animal Kingdom
Annie Hall
Antitrust
Before Midnight
Best Man Down
Beyond the Reach
Blown Away
Body of Lies
Bulletproof Monk
Chernobyl Diaries
Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
De-Lovely
Deadfall
Death Wish II
Death Wish 3
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
F/X
F/X 2: The Deadly Art of Illusion
Fame
Fargo
Flash of Genius
Good News
I Am Not Your Negro
Ice Station Zebra
Infinitely Polar Bear
Inside Job
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
Kill Your Darlings
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Kingpin
Leaving Las Vegas
Love Is Strange
Maggie's Plan
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
My Scientology Movie
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Night Catches Us
Night Moves
Ocean's Eight
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Our Family Wedding
Out of Time
Restless
Ronin
Rubber
Searching for Sugar Man
Shattered
Soul Plane
Spaceballs
Spawn
Stage Fright
Stan & Ollie
Star 80
Stealing Harvard
Take Shelter
The Age of Adaline
The Amityville Horror
The Assistant
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Bronze
The Comedian
The Dirty Dozen
The Exception
The Fluffy Movie
The Getaway
The Good Lie
The Goodbye Girl
The Hollars
The Hunted
The Illusionist
The Iron Giant
The Killer Elite
The Mean Season
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Omega Man
The Phantom
The Prince & Me
The Seagull
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Wash
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
They Died with Their Boots On
This Is Elvis
Till the End of Time
Torpedo Run
Transcendence
Travels with My Aunt
Twister
Wes Craven's New Nightmare
Whiteout
Wild Wild West
August 3rd
House Hunters, Season 200
House Hunters International, Season 172
Vlad and Niki, Season 2B
August 6th
Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia, Season 2
Evil Lives Here, Season 14
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Season 2
Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite, Season 26
August 9th
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 1
Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 4
Get Hard
August 15th
90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 1
Good Bones, Season 8
House Hunters International Season Volume 8: Season 188
Scent of Time
What's Wrong With That House?, Season 1
August 18th
American Masters: Sidney Poitier: One Bright Light
MarkKim + Chef
Time of Essence, Season 1
August 31st
Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, Season 1prev