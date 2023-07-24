Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Max in August 2023

There has been plenty of news about the Max streaming service losing titles over the last several months. The streamer has sent its own titles to other services and offloaded some big shows and movies in order to save some money, but Max is still in the business of adding new content from time to time. This week, Max revealed the full list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its lineup over the course of August, and there's plenty for subscribers to look forward to.

August 1st marks the biggest day of new additions in the new month, and there are dozens of popular movies making their way to the service. The day's additions are highlighted by Wes Craven's beloved Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. Seven films from the series are being added to the Max roster, including the 1984 A Nightmare on Elm Street and the 2010 remake of the same name.

On August 17th, Max will be getting a massive addition in the form of 2009's Avatar. The new sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, has been on Max for quite a while, but now it will be joined by its record-breaking predecessor.

You can check out the full lineup of Max's August additions below!