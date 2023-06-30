Max Launches Warrior Podcast to Accompany Season 3 Episodes

After a nearly three-year hiatus, Warrior is finally returned for its third season. The series, inspired by the writings of Bruce Lee, began as a Cinemax series but has since moved to the Max streaming service. Thursday saw Max drop the first three episodes of the highly anticipated third season, with the rest of the season to be released on a weekly basis going forward. In addition to the new season, Max is also launching a podcast to go with Season 3's episodes.

Max's Warrior podcast launched on Thursday alongside the Season 3 premiere of the TV series. The audio show is hosted by journalist and Lisa Ling and Warrior star/writer Hong Lee. Each episode, the duo will break down the events of the show and speak to creators, directors, and cast members.

Even though three episodes of Warrior Season 3 were released all at once, only one episode of the podcast was released on Thursday. The second and third episodes will arrive on Friday and Saturday, with subsequent episodes released alongside episodes of the show. Thursday's podcast premiere features creator and executive producer Jonathan Tropper. You can listen to it here.

Warrior's Journey to Max

Warrior was created by Jonathan Tropper, the writer behind Cinemax's hit series Banshee. Tropper also executive produces alongside Justin Lin and Shannon Lee, the daughter of the late Bruce Lee. The series was an original on Cinemax for two seasons, but the premium network shut down production on all original dramas, leaving Warrior without a home. Fortunately, Max (formerly HBO Max) picked up the series as an original and renewed it for Season 3.

"Justin, Jonathan, and I were thrilled when Warrior was put on HBO platforms to be discovered by a whole new legion of fans," Lee said back when Season 3 was announced. "Now we are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do another season, and we applaud HBO Max for understanding the importance of telling this story and for continuing to support this level of representation in our industry. I just know that my father is grinning right now to see this show he dreamed of so long ago continuing to beat the odds. We have every intention of delivering the same high level of meaningful storytelling and Gung Fu action in season 3!"

Warrior Season 3 Teases Big Action

Speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of Season 3, star Jason Tobin hinted at a big and "emotional" fight that fans are going to be really excited about.

"I have a favorite fight scene from Season 3, but I don't feel like I could talk much about it," Tobin told us. "But I can explain to you why I enjoyed it so much, and hopefully when the audience sees it, they'll know what I'm talking about. There's been many, many great scenes, many great fight scenes that I've done on Warrior, but what I particularly enjoyed about Season 3 was that we'd all done this before. We're working with the same teams. There's a shorthand for working together, and it was just another level of collaboration where it wasn't just the choreography, it wasn't just the writing, it was the acting and putting all together so that the fight scene is more than the sum of its parts."

"And then getting to work with the actors as much as it was getting to work with the choreographers, the stunt performers," he added. "It was really a melding of all these different departments and truly when filmmaking is at its best, in my opinion."

The first three episodes of Warrior Season 3 are now streaming on Max, along with every episode from Seasons 1 and 2.