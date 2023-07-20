Harley Quinn Season 4 Trailer Released

The beloved animated series Harley Quinn is returning to Max this month, and the fourth season promises "more sex, more drama, more Bane being Bane, and more Harlivy." We last saw Harley joining the Bat-Family after Bruce Wayne was sent to jail while Poison Ivy accepted Lex Luther's offer to lead the Legion of Doom. Despite fighting on opposite sides, Harley and Ivy's romance seems as strong as ever in the new trailer for Season 4, which just dropped today.

"Good and evil are about to get all tangled up together. Season 4 of #HarleyQuinn premieres July 27 on Max," the official account for DC shared. You can check out the trailer in the post below:

Harley Quinn Producers Tease New Era:

When the news broke that Harley Quinn would be getting a fourth season, it was also revealed that the animated series would be getting a new showrunner. Sarah Peters (Workaholics, Master of None, Nathan For You), who has written on Harley Quinn since the first season and served as a consulting producer, was elevated to executive producer and showrunner for the fourth season. Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern stepped down from their showrunner roles in order to expand the Harley Quinn series into spin-offs. Earlier this year, the duo spoke to Variety about Harley Quinn and teased the fourth season under Peters' leadership.

"Sarah writes Ivy like no one else, and Season 4 will explore Ivy more than we have," Schumacker teased. "There's her new role with the Legion of Doom. There's something Justin and I would not have immediately gone toward – I'm trying not to spoil anything – but she did an amazing job. Obviously, the show has benefited greatly from so many different female perspectives amongst the writers, and Sarah has always been very key. She's written some of the most memorable, enduring episodes. She's the one who brought Catwoman into the fold, she's the one who wrote the Season 2 finale where Harley and Ivy go driving off from Ivy's intended wedding [with Kite Man], the bachelorette episode on Themyscira, our Season 3 premiere. Her grasp of Ivy and her ideas are things we certainly would never think of, and I'm really excited for people to get to see that."

Who Stars in Harley Quinn?

The main cast for the DC fan-favorite animated series includes Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn with Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as The Joker/Clayface, Ron Funches as King Shark, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, and Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman. Recurring guest stars also include Diedrich Bader as Bruce Wayne / Batman, James Adomian as Bane, Briana Cuoco as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, Andy Daly as Harvey Dent / Two-Face, Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor, Harvey Guillén as Dick Grayson / Nightwing, Sanaa Lathan as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Christopher Meloni as Commissioner James Gordon, and Matt Oberg as Kite Man.

Harley Quinn's fourth season debuts on Max on July 27th.