The Other Two's television tenure has come to an end. On Wednesday, Max confirmed that The Other Two will not be returning for a fourth season, just one day before the airing of its Season 3 finale. The news was broken in a statement from creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, who indicated that three seasons fit the plan that they initially had for the series. The Other Two has had a unique journey onto television, originally airing its first season on Comedy Central, before migrating over to HBO Max, which is now Max.

"It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories," Kelly and Schneider said in a joint statement. "And because we are quite literally out of ways to humiliate Drew Tarver, so what's the point? We are deeply grateful to everyone (gays) who watched the show, to Max for giving us a second home and life, and to our writers, producers and crew, who gave so much of their time, talent, and passion to this show over the last 45ish years. And finally, an enormous thank you to Heléne, Drew, Molly, Case, Wanda, Josh, Brandon, and everyone in our brilliant cast (except Ken) who all made this show better than it had any right to be, and who we will miss terribly (especially Ken). Long live ChaseDreams. #chasedreams #globsaregay #feet."

"From the moment we met the Dubek family, we knew that we needed to bring this show to streaming as one of our very first and most signature Max originals," Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original programming at Max and Adult Swim, added in her own statement. "We are so proud to have delivered a hilarious and poignant third and final season of 'The Other Two.' With its creative and out-of-the-box commentary about the entertainment industry, Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider masterminded a staple in pop culture that continuously reached new heights and resonated with so many. While the series has come to its natural conclusion, we wish all the best for this wonderful cast and crew."

What Is The Other Two About?

In Season 3 of The Other Two, after comparing themselves for years to their much-younger pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), who is now a full adult, and their talk show host mother (Molly Shannon), who's now more powerful than she could have ever imagined, Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) are finally standing on their own two feet — fully 'successful' in their own right! And yet, they somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again???

Josh Segarra, Wanda Sykes, and Brandon Scott Jones also star with returning guest stars that include Richard Kind, Kate Berlant, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Rich, Ali Ahn, and Marcia DeBonis, while the season will also feature fresh faces such as Simu Liu, Fin Argus, Ann Dowd, Edie Falco, Ben Platt, Dylan O'Brien, Lukas Gage, Kiernan Shipka, Lawrence O'Donnell, Spike Einbinder, Andrea Boehlke, and Dana Delaney.

What do you think of The Other Two being canceled after three seasons? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!