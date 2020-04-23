Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu & Amazon Prime Video in May 2020
This difficult period of home isolation and social distancing continues, but the most popular streaming services out there are doing what they can to keep everyone entertained. So many of us have probably exhausted a lot of our streaming options on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime, spending a lot more time than usual binging from the couch. Fortunately, a new month is just around the corner, which means that all of these services are going to be adding plenty of new movies and TV shows to their rosters.
Over the last few days, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon have released the full lists of everything being added throughout May. As always, the first day of the month includes a massive addition of already-existing movies, followed by a bunch of originals over the course of the month. May is no different, as there is a lot to look forward to.
Netflix has a couple of big original titles on the way next month, including the debuts of highly-anticipated shows like Hollywood, Space Force, and the second season of Dead to Me. Netflix also purchased the rights to The Lovebirds, starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, which was supposed to be released in theaters before the pandemic caused everything to closed. The film will now arrive on Netflix on May 22nd.
Disney+ has a big month in store for Star Wars fans, celebrating May 4th with the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the series premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. Hulu and Amazon also have some new shows on the way this month. Greg Daniels' new series, Upload, arrives on Amazon on May 1st, while Justin Roiland's Solar Opposites premieres Hulu just a week later.
Excited for all of the new streaming content this month? Take a look at the full list of May's new additions below!
May 1
NETFLIX
All Day and a Night -- NETFLIX FILM
Almost Happy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Get In -- NETFLIX FILM
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Half Of It -- NETFLIX FILM
Hollywood -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Into the Night -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mrs. Serial Killer -- NETFLIX FILM
Reckoning: Season 1 -- Exclusively on Netflix
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
DISNEY+
Awesome Animals (S1)
Birth of Europe (S1)
Bride of Boogedy
Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)
CAR SOS (S1 - S7)
Disney Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)
George of the Jungle
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
How to Play Baseball
In Beaver Valley
Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)
Love & Vets (S1)
Nature’s Half Acre
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Prairie Dog Manor (S1)
Primal Survivor (S1-S4)
Prowlers of the Everglades
Secrets of the Zoo
Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa
Survive the Tribe (S1)
United States of Animals (S1)
Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)
Water Birds
Be Our Chef - "Slimy Yet Satisfying"
Star Wars: The Clone Wars - "Shattered"
One Day at Disney - "Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor"
Prop Culture - All 8 Episodes Available
HULU
Bloom: Complete Season 2 (Stan)
A Life Less Ordinary (1997)
Aeon Flux (2005)
Assassination Tango (2003)
Batman Begins (2005)
Billy the Kid (2013)
Brick Mansions (2014)
Crooked Hearts (1991)
Demolition Man (1993)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)
Gloria (2014)
GoodFellas (1990)
Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)
House of D (2005)
Megamind (2010)
Men With Brooms (2002)
Molly (1999)
Monster House (2006)
Mutant Species (1995)
Pathology (2008)
Planet 51 (2009)
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)
Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)
Some Kind of Hero (1982)
Soul Food (1997)
Sprung (1997)
Strategic Air Command (1955)
Tamara (2006)
Tank Girl (1995)
The Conjuring (2013)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Graduate (1967)
The Green Mile (1999)
The Patriot (2000)
The Whistle Blower (1987)
Treasure Hounds (2017)
Universal Soldier (1992)
Walking Tall (1973)
AMAZON PRIME
10 Fingers of Steel (1973)
A Cadaver Christmas (2011)
Assassination Tango (2003)
Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)
Who Saw Her Die? (1980)
Crooked Hearts (1991)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The '70s (2014)
Fearless Young Boxer (1979)
Five Fingers of Steel (1982)
Friday The 13th Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)
Gloria (2014)
Green Dragon Inn (1977)
House Of D (2005)
Torso (1973)
I Hate Tom Petty (2013)
Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)
Inferno (1980)
Night Train Murders (1975)
Seven Deaths In The Cat's Eye (1973)
The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)
Lakeboat (2000)
Daughters of Darkness (1971)
Pathology (2008)
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)
Some Kind Of Hero (1982)
Sprung (1997)
The Final Countdown (1980)
The Whistle Blower (1987)
Walking Tall (1973)
Upload: Season 1 - Amazon Original series
A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
African Hunters: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)
Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Western Ever)
Born to Explore: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Boss: Season 1 (STARZ)
Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Good Karma Hospital: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
In The Cut: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)
Inspector Lewis: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Pinkalicious: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Rosehaven: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Seaside Hotel: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
May 4
NETFLIX
Arctic Dogs
DISNEY+
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - "Directing" (Series Premiere)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars - "Victory and Death" (Series Finale)
May 8
NETFLIX
18 regali -- NETFLIX FILM
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Dead to Me: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Eddy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hollow: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Valeria -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
Be Our Chef - "Anyone Can Cook"
Disney Family Sundays - "Star Wars: Hanging Art"
One Day at Disney - "Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host"
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - "Legacy"
Disney Insider - "Running Through Disney, Sorcerer's Arena, Opening the Archives"
HULU
Solar Opposites: Series Premiere
Into the Dark: Delivered: New Episode Premiere
Spaceship Earth (2020)
AMAZON PRIME
The Goldfinch - Amazon Original movie (2020)
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal - Amazon Original special
May 11
NETFLIX
Bordertown: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Trial By Media -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
AMAZON PRIME
Alias: Seasons 1-5
May 12
NETFLIX
True: Terrific Tales -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend -- NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL
May 15
NETFLIX
Chichipatos -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
District 9
I Love You, Stupid -- NETFLIX FILM
Inhuman Resources -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
White Lines -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
Furry Files
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Be Our Chef - "Worth Melting For"
Disney Family Sundays - "Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass"
One Day at Disney - "Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand"
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - "Cast"
It's a Bug's Life with Bill Farmer - "Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs" (Series Premiere)
HULU
The Great: Series Premiere
Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 & 9
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15
Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 – 39
Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 15
Gold Rush: Complete Season 8
Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2
Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 & 13
Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 & 9
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 & 9
The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 & 14
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14
Open Door: Complete Season 2
On the Market: Complete Season 1
Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1
Molly Tries: Complete Season 1
Andy Explores: Complete Season 1
Handcrafted: Complete Season 1
From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1
It's Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2
Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1
Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2
Drag Me: Complete Season 1
73 Questions: Complete Season 2
Community en Español: Complete Series
It's a Disaster (2012)
AMAZON PRIME
Seberg - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
The Last Narc: Season 1 - Amazon Original Series
May 19
NETFLIX
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Sweet Magnolias -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trumbo
HULU
Like Crazy (2011)
Trial by Fire (2019)
AMAZON PRIME
Like Crazy (2011)
Trial By Fire (2019)
May 20
NETFLIX
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez -- NETFLIX FILM
HULU
Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere
May 22
NETFLIX
Control Z -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
History 101 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Just Go With It
THE LOVEBIRDS -- NETFLIX FILM
Selling Sunset: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story
Disney Just Roll with It (S1)
Disney Mech-X4 (S1-2)
Disney Vampirina (S2)
Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Heartland Docs, DVM (S1)
Hello, Dolly!
Marvel's Future Adventures (S2)
HULU
Rocketman (2019)
Premature (2020)
Top End Wedding (2019)
Painter and the Thief (2020)
AMAZON PRIME
Rocketman (2019)
Homecoming: Season 2 - Amazon Original Series
May 29
NETFLIX
Space Force -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HULU
Ramy: Complete Season 2 Premiere
Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)
AMAZON PRIME
The Vast of Night - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
May 31
NETFLIX
High Strung Free Dance
