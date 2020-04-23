Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu & Amazon Prime Video in May 2020

This difficult period of home isolation and social distancing continues, but the most popular streaming services out there are doing what they can to keep everyone entertained. So many of us have probably exhausted a lot of our streaming options on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime, spending a lot more time than usual binging from the couch. Fortunately, a new month is just around the corner, which means that all of these services are going to be adding plenty of new movies and TV shows to their rosters.

Over the last few days, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon have released the full lists of everything being added throughout May. As always, the first day of the month includes a massive addition of already-existing movies, followed by a bunch of originals over the course of the month. May is no different, as there is a lot to look forward to.

Netflix has a couple of big original titles on the way next month, including the debuts of highly-anticipated shows like Hollywood, Space Force, and the second season of Dead to Me. Netflix also purchased the rights to The Lovebirds, starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, which was supposed to be released in theaters before the pandemic caused everything to closed. The film will now arrive on Netflix on May 22nd.

Disney+ has a big month in store for Star Wars fans, celebrating May 4th with the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the series premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. Hulu and Amazon also have some new shows on the way this month. Greg Daniels' new series, Upload, arrives on Amazon on May 1st, while Justin Roiland's Solar Opposites premieres Hulu just a week later.

Excited for all of the new streaming content this month? Take a look at the full list of May's new additions below!