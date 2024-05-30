McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse The Dark Knight Trilogy Tumbler Vehicles Drop On May 31st

McFarlane Toys is set to drop two new 7-inch scale vehicles in their DC Multiverse Gold Label lineup – the Camouflage Tumbler from The Dark Knight Rises and Lucius Fox and Tumbler 2-pack from The Dark Knight. The catch is that both will be exclusives, and when it comes to Batman-themed releases of this nature, that generally means that they will sell out very quickly. The good news is that a restock is likely, though it might take some time. This was the case with the '89 Batmobile that McFarlane Toys launched last year.

That said, both vehicles will be available to pre-order on May 31st, most likely around 12pm ET. A price hasn't been announced, but we would expect both to retail for at least $70, with the 2-pack likely fetching more because of the additional figure. The Camouflage Tumbler will be an Amazon exclusive, and should be available to order right here. The Lucius Fox and Tumbler 2-pack will be a McFarlane Toys Store exclusive. Direct links will be added here after the launch, so stay tuned!

While you're at it, mark your calendar for June 7th because McFarlane Toys is set to launch pre-orders for a Batman Forever Build-A-Wave series of figures. Odds are they will be available at retailers like Entertainment Earth on that day, so stay tuned to this page for additional information as we get closer to the event. Note that McFarlane Toys previously released a Val Kilmer Batman figure as part of the Batman Ultimate Movie Collection set.

Finally, McFarlane Toys launched a Darkseid (DC Classic) Megafig in their DC Multiverse earlier this week and it sold out in a heartbeat. Keep tabs here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for restocks. The figure is priced at $39.99.

"The DC Collector Megafig Wave 8 Darkseid DC Classic Action Figure features ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play. Darkseid is featured in his classic DC Comics look and is in scale with the 7-inch figures in the DC Multiverse line (sold separately). Darkseid comes with a soft goods cape, extra hands, extra head portrait, and display base. Also included is a collectable card with artwork on the front, and a character biography on the back."