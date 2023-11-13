DC Multiverse Batman Ultimate Movie Collection Set and '89 Batmobile 2-Pack Are In Stock On Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys recently launched a Batman set as part of the Warner Bros. 100th anniversary celebration, and it includes 6 action figures from WB Batman films and a working Bat-Signal. McFarlane Toys is often criticized for cranking out an endless stream of Batman figures, so you could say that this set is one of the the most on-brand things that they've ever done. Still, it sold out in a heartbeat when it first launched back in July, but you can currently pick it up here a on Amazon for $119.99 while they last.

While you're at it, you might want grab another fast selling DC Multiverse release – the 1989 Batman & Batmobile Gold Label 2-pack. After numerous sell outs, it is also currently in stock here on Amazon as an exclusive for $74.99. Details about both sets can be found below.

The DC Multiverse Batman The Ultimate Movie Collection includes 7-inch Batman figures based on the Batsuits worn by Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, Robert Pattinson, and George Clooney in their respective films Batman (1989), The Dark Knight, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Batman Forever, and The Batman. The set also comes with a light-up Bat-Signal that includes 4 interchangeable Bat-Symbol discs and a detailed gargoyle base. Though many of the figures appear to be slight upgrades from previously released versions, they do include fabric capes this time around. The addition of the Bat-Signal with lenses that represent each Batman is also a nice touch.

The Batman and Batmobile 2-pack inspired by Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton was an Amazon exclusive that includes 7-inch Michael Keaton Batman figure and a Batmobile with a canopy that slides open for cockpit access (the vehicle can accommodate the Batman figure). An art card is also included.