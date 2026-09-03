MCU Fans Have Shocking Reaction to the Russo Brothers’ Latest Avengers: Doomsday Confirmation

Avengers: Doomsday is headed to theaters riding a massive wave of hype, as the film is poised to be the biggest Marvel movie event ever. Doomsday will see Robert Downey Jr. returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the role of Doctor Doom, a villain fans have been waiting for since the MCU first began in 2008. Doom will be going to war for control of the Marvel multiverse, and there will be an entire gang of Marvel heroes standing in his way, including the Avengers, the X-Men of the Fox Movie Universe, and those caught in the middle like the Fantastic Four and the kingdoms of Wakanda and Talokan.

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It’s an exciting prospect to have all these different Marvel movie characters (and more surprise cameos rumored to be in store) all colliding, but some fans have voiced concerns that all that event-level spectacle could end up being a hollow viewing experience. But how concerned should we be about that? Here at ComicBook.com, we decided to do a little digging…

MCU Fans Address Avengers: Doomsday Script Controversy (& The Response Is Surprising)

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Recently, Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo did an interview promoting the film. During that conversation, the Russos confirmed a rumor that’s been hanging over Doomsday for a year: that the film started shooting without a completed script. That rumor came alongside other rumors claiming that Marvel Studios and the Russos were having trouble figuring out how the various sequences and set pieces of the film all fit together into a cohesive narrative, creating a general impression that Doomsday is in a much more uncertain and perilous position than Marvel wants to admit.

We can’t truly know what’s going on behind the scenes, or how turbulent it all might be; however, the court of public opinion doesn’t wait for things like information or facts, and fans have been drawing their own conclusions and haven’t been afraid to voice them online. So is the fact that Avengers: Doomsday is making up the story as it goes along actually bothering fans?

Now that it is confirmed, does it worry you that Avengers: Doomsday started filming with an unfinished script? — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) September 3, 2026

According to our ComicBook.com poll, the overwhelming majority of Marvel fans (46.6%) do NOT feel concerned about the fact that Avengers: Doomsday is in production with the script still being written on the fly. That’s largely because MCU fans aren’t new to the situation: there have been any number of Marvel Studios films that started shooting without finished scripts – or have had to do major revisions to the script in the middle of production.

That tradition goes all the way back to the very first MCU movie, Iron Man (2008); Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr. largely hammered out the beats of that movie while on set shooting, resulting in the loose improvisational feel of the film, which cut RDJ loose to riff on his version of Tony Stark in a way that redefined the character. It’s been wondered aloud whether a more structured and rigorous Iron Man script would’ve smothered the character that Downey tinkered with and found. The same can be said about the MCU’s most pivotal moment: the jump from Captain America: Civil War to Avengers: Infinity War. Both of those films had to undergo major on-the-fly rewrites to both sync them together and make them fit with the developments of every other MCU movie.

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So far, the run-and-gun method of MCU moviemaking has worked out more often than it hasn’t. The Russos aren’t shook about it: as Joe Russo told AP, “We always view the script as a living organism. We’re improvisation-based, rehearsal-based directors.”

Hopefully, the Russos and their writing team (including Spider-Man: Brand New Day writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers) will be able to spot the narrative and thematic gems that arise from the scenes they shoot, and string the entire film together into an epic (yet cohesive) cinematic journey.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18th.