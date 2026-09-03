Andrew Garfield Admits He Could Be Lying About Whether He’s In Doomsday or Not

Andrew Garfield’s brief reappearance as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home turned into one of the most celebrated surprises of Marvel Studios’ multiverse era, resurrecting a fanbase that felt shortchanged when The Amazing Spider-Man franchise ended after just two films. The 2021 crossover gave Garfield’s Spider-Man a proper send-off alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, and since then, fans have been asking Sony to greenlight a standalone follow-up to close out Garfield’s once-planned trilogy. While that movie is yet to materialize, Avengers: Doomsday is assembling heroes from across a collapsing multiverse, leaving the door open for Marvel Studios to revisit alternative timelines, including those from Spider-Man variants. Garfield has firmly ruled out the possibility every time he’s been asked about it, until the latest interview.

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“I’m not,” Garfield told Variety on Wednesday when a reporter asked him point-blank whether he’s appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, catching him on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of his film The Uprising. However, when reminded that he already lied to the press once before, insisting for the better part of 2021 that he had no involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home before showing up alongside Maguire and Holland, Garfield changed the tune. “You’ll find out, I suppose, one way or another,” he said, smiling. It’s thin evidence, for sure, but it’s enough to keep the hope alive.

How Likely It Is for Andrew Garfield to Show Up in Avengers: Doomsday

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The Avengers: Doomsday footage has so far confirmed the movie revolves around very distinct timelines. Marvel Studios has confirmed the Avengers’ Sacred Timeline, the Fantastic Four’s Earth-828, and the Fox X-Men universe designated Earth-10005, complete with Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), and Cyclops (James Marsden), will clash directly as the multiverse collapses. A damaged Time Variance Authority also appeared in a D23 display this past August, tying into Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and reinforcing that Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) is actively targeting the infrastructure that monitors the many timelines. That won’t be all, as Marvel Studios is trying to keep the movie’s story as secret as possible, so fans can be surprised at release.

Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed that Garfield’s and Maguire’s Peter Parkers exist in separate timelines from Holland’s, and Deadpool & Wolverine folded the Fox X-Men continuity into that same structure two years later. If the goal of Doomsday’s incursions is to convince audiences that no corner of Marvel’s history is safe, showing the damage to those timelines strengthens the stakes. While it’s unlikely these new characters would get significant screen time, a single shot of Garfield’s Peter Parker breaking off a fight with Green Goblin to look up at a fracturing sky would cost the production very little while reinforcing how far the incursions reach. The same logic extends to Maguire’s timeline, to Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman)’s corner of the multiverse, and to the X-Men: First Class era of mutants. Heck, let’s bring Lou Ferrigno back and honor the 1970s Hulk television show while we are at it! The multiverse concept is extremely flexible, and hopefully Avengers: Doomsday will make the best of it.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18th.