The 7 Funniest MCU Movies, Ranked

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has long been defined by its blend of humor, heart, and superhero action. This combination of elements doesn’t always work, nor is it always balanced, and some movies implement the franchise’s quintessential comedy better than others. The MCU’s funniest movies incorporate both silly and smart humor without letting gags take over the story. This may come as a surprise, but some of the best humor comes from films with the darkest subject material, meanwhile, titles such as 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder and all three Ant-Man movies oversaturate their narratives with mindless jokes to the point of staleness. Still, much of the MCU’s comedic side has been well-performed by talented actors for decades now, and there exist seven films that have executed humor better than all others.

These seven MCU movies are the funniest the franchise has put out to date.

7) Thor: The Dark World

2013’s Thor: The Dark World is far from the most comedic Thor movie, but most of its jokes land well. MCU fans can thank Kat Dennings for skillfully delivering each of Darcy Lewis’s humorous lines. Darcy and her intern Ian (Jonathan Howard) repeatedly throwing objects through the mysterious portal is amusing, and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki delivers a laugh-out-loud moment when he turns into a mockery of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers/Captain America.

Thor: The Dark World doesn’t rank among many fans’ favorite MCU movies, but the film does an excellent job of incorporating humor that will actually please fans, while maintaining a serious tone.

6) The Marvels

The team dynamic between Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau/Photon in 2023’s The Marvels is a joy to watch, and the trio brings about countless hilarious moments. The group’s hilarious banter is boosted by Kamala’s intense fangirling over Carol. Among the goofiest scenes in The Marvels involves cat-like creatures known as Flerkens swallowing up a bunch of panicked people to take them to safety. Other sequences, such as the musical number on Aladna, offer some unique forms of silliness.

There is a lot of comedy stuffed into The Marvels, but unlike other joke-heavy titles like Thor: Love and Thunder, this film adds a nice touch of creativity to its humor, which keeps it enjoyable and prevents it from growing stale.

5) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 doesn’t land its humor as well as its predecessor, though the movie is still home to some funny and memorable scenes. In the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star Lord, Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora, Bradley Cooper’s Rocket, Dave Bautista’s Drax, Vin Diesel’s Groot, Pom Klementieff’s Mantis, and Karen Gillan’s Nebula have an established dynamic, but that doesn’t mean they stop their comical banter.

As the group travels to Ego’s (Kurt Russell) planet, they make numerous funny jabs at one another, and the dialogue is sharp and chuckle-worthy. Elsewhere, Rocket’s endless howling over Taserface’s (Chris Sullivan) name is funnier than it should be. One of the most hilarious moments comes during the final battle against Ego (Kurt Russell) when, in the midst of the action, Quill asks each of his friends if they have any tape for Rocket’s bomb switch.

4) Thor: Ragnarok

Director Taika Waititi injects a powerful dose of comedy into Thor’s corner of the MCU in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. On a foreign planet, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor meets Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Waititi’s Korg, while reuniting with Hiddleston’s Loki and Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk.

Thor: Ragnarok’s entertaining main group of characters generates some funny moments, and Hemsworth finally has his chance to shine as a comedic superhero. From Thor throwing a dodgeball at a window only for it to rebound and hit him in the face to Valkyrie’s admission that the Grand Master (Jeff Goldblum) uses their spaceship for orgies, Thor: Ragnarok features plenty of opportunities to laugh.

3) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Much of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 isn’t funny at all, but a surprisingly well-incorporated sense of humor balances out the tragic themes of animal abuse, trauma, and grief. The 2023 film completes the MCU’s Guardians trilogy with a poignant focus on the team members’ bond with each other as they race through hurdles to save Rocket’s life.

Their journey comes with a number of hilarious moments, such as Mantis forcing a random security guard to be in love with Drax and the Guardians’ struggle to communicate with the people on Counter-Earth. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 skillfully balances Rocket’s tragic backstory with a multitude of hilarious moments between the group that MCU fans have come to adore.

2) Black Widow

2021’s Black Widow is super underrated when it comes to humor. The film’s plot centers around the serious theme of violence against women and girls, but Black Widow succeeds in eliciting laughs from the audience without downplaying its heavy subject matter. The family reunion between Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, David Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov, and Rachel Weisz’s Melina Vostakoff makes for outstanding comedy, and the actors give it a completely organic feel.

Pugh absolutely steals the show as Yelena, flawlessly performing the character’s comedic moments. Yelena’s joke about her forced hysterectomy is both grim and funny, and her mockery of Natasha’s trademark pose is a major highlight of Black Widow. Harbour’s buffoon-ish Red Guardian also produces some amusing scenes.

1) Guardians of the Galaxy

2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy is the funniest MCU movie to date. In his Marvel directorial debut, James Gunn creates comedy on a level the franchise has never replicated before or after the movie’s release. As the titular group of misfit heroes comes together for the first time in Guardians of the Galaxy, it’s hilarious to watch them figure out each other’s quirks.

Tons of funny moments happen while the characters are imprisoned together, such as Quill’s bewildered reaction to Groot’s constant repetition of “I am Groot” and Rocket making Quill retrieve a prisoner’s prosthetic leg as a joke. The rest of Guardians of the Galaxy is full of laughable lines that the cast makes even funnier. No MCU movie has managed to reproduce the level of charm and humor that Guardians of the Galaxy brings.

All of these MCU titles are available to stream on Disney+.