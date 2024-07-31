Marvel’s Brie Larson Teases MCU Return as Captain Marvel

Brie Larson has now appeared as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel in four different films from Marvel Studios, and the actor will return before too long at all. It has yet to been exactly where Danvers will pop up next, though Brie Larson says she knows the immediate future of the character. In a new interview with The Playlist, Larson said she knows what’s in store but couldn’t elaborate more.

“I just loved being with those ladies so much,” Larson said of her costars on The Marvels. “And I think that the sentiment of it is so right to me and is much more where I’m at in my life, which is, there’s no one superhero that can save us. It takes all kinds of people that have their own special skill sets and the ability to understand that the brink of disaster cannot be stopped by one. It’s all of us coming together. So that feels really right to me. And you know, as for the future, there’s things that I know, but I can’t tell you.”

Interestingly enough, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has admitted that not everyone will be able to make it into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, just because the MCU is so expansive. Given Larson’s Captain Marvel is one of the more popular MCU characters at this point in time, however, it’s safe to say she’ll appear in both of the pictures.

“I rarely speak in absolutes like that, right?” Feige said of the next two Avengers flick earlier this month. “The notion of never ever seeing somebody again, we’ve got Tim Blake Nelson in a movie coming up next year, right? So I never talk in absolutes like that. But the truth is, you know, we’re going to tell a story in these Avengers movies, and there won’t be room for 100,000 characters in it. So choices will have to be made, that’s for sure. But that doesn’t mean you won’t ever see anybody ever again.”

With both Captain Marvel and The Marvels now streaming on Disney+, Marvel Studios’ upcoming film slate includes Captain America: Brave New World (February 14th, 2025), Thunderbolts* (May 5th, 2025), The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25th, 2025), Blade (November 7th, 2025), Avengers: Doomsday (May 1st, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7th, 2027).