Chris Pratt Breaks Silence on Avengers: Doomsday Cast Absence

Marvel veteran Chris Pratt breaks his silence on being absent from the star-studded Avengers: Doomsday cast. While promoting his new film Mercy, the actor spoke with Collider and discussed Marvel’s viral livestream event where the studio unveiled 27 actors who will appear in Doomsday. Despite being one of the more prominent figures in the franchise, Pratt was not one of the names confirmed. The actor had a characteristically humorous response to that development, claiming that a chair with his name had to have been on the set somewhere and was just cut out of the video.

“I don’t know! I think it was, like, far off,” Pratt said when asked where his chair was. “They must have cut away from it. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know. It was there. I’m sure it was there.”

Commemorating the start of production, the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal took place in late March. The livestream ran for more than five hours; roughly every 10-15 minutes, the camera would pan to reveal a new chair with a different actor’s name printed on the back. The large ensemble brings together various actors from the Multiverse Saga as well as returning faces from Fox’s X-Men films.

No actors associated with the Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise were mentioned during the livestream. Following the event, reports indicated that Pratt may not reprise Star-Lord in Avengers: Doomsday due to a possible scheduling conflict with The Terminal List Season 2. Word is that Star-Lord is not featured in the script, but that could change depending on how things pan out over the next few months.

Obviously, Pratt’s comments are in jest. If there really was a chair with his name on the Doomsday set, Marvel would have revealed it alongside all the others. That said, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ended with the tease that Star-Lord will eventually return, and Pratt has said they will make good on that promise. The only question is where Star-Lord could appear next. Since the Guardians of the Galaxy series seems finished, a team-up ensemble film like Doomsday felt like a good spot. However, if Pratt is going to be too busy with another commitment, audiences are going to have to wait longer to see him again. Perhaps the character will be in Avengers: Secret Wars. It would be strange if such a well-known figure in MCU lore was completely absent for the Multiverse Saga’s conclusion.

And for those holding out hope that Pratt could still appear in Doomsday, Marvel has hinted that there are even more cast reveals planned for a later date. Right now, all fans have to go off of are rumors and reports — nothing official straight from Marvel. Maybe Pratt actually does have a chair on the Doomsday set, and it’s just sitting there waiting to get its 15 minutes of fame in another livestream. The Doomsday cast announcement broke viewership records, so it was an undeniable success. Whenever Marvel wants to unveil the rest of the ensemble, they might try to replicate the formula.