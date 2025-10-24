MCU Star Simu Liu Hits Back At Hollywood AI Usage After Millionaire’s Blockbuster “Advice”

Technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, and things are now at a point where AI is an increasingly prevalent part of our daily lives. The topic of AI was a hot button issue throughout the dual Hollywood strikes of 2023, as creatives continuously fought for measures that would protect them from various AI technologies. That hasn’t stopped people from trying to figure out ways they can implement AI into today’s films. The recent introduction of AI-generated actress Tilly Norwood sparked a substantial amount of controversy, illustrating that these conversations aren’t going to go away any time soon. Famous investor and Shark Tank host Kevin O’Leary has weighed in with his own take, one that’s drawn the ire of prominent Hollywood professionals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While discussing his experience making the film Marty Supreme (in which he has a supporting role), O’Leary said the filmmakers could “save millions of dollars” by replacing background actors with AI creations. Marvel star Simu Liu responded on X, pointing out the flaws in O’Leary’s argument. “Sure, blame the extras making 15-22 dollars an hour struggling to make a living and not above the line people making multiple millions,” he wrote. Filmmaker Steven DeKnight echoed Liu’s sentiments, calling O’Leary’s comments “insulting and tone deaf.”

sure, blame the extras making 15-22 dollars an hour struggling to make a living and not above the line people making multiple millions. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) October 24, 2025

I’m with Simu. This is insulting and tone deaf. https://t.co/93v7aBgNjs — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) October 24, 2025

Why Kevin O’Leary’s AI Advice Is Wrong

O’Leary attempted to frame his argument around production budgets, claiming that the money saved by using AI actors could be used to green light another film. There is a case to be made that movies have become too expensive (Marvel is actively looking for ways to scale back on costs), but eliminating the extras pool is not the right solution. As Liu says, the salaries paid to extras are merely a fraction of the final budget, and there are people higher up on the food chain who could actually afford to take a pay cut. The top-of-the-line talent don’t need to be paid as much in certain situations — particularly in today’s changing theatrical landscape where box office grosses aren’t always as reliable.

Being an extra in a high-profile production is also a way for aspiring actors to break into the industry. Though they won’t be on set for an extended period of time (and may not get any screen time in the final product), it can be a very beneficial way for extras to advance their career. On set, they can meet other actors and filmmakers, cultivating relationships that could lead to greater opportunities down the line. Prior to becoming Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Liu worked as an extra and a stuntman, so he knows exactly how valuable these experiences can be. It would be a tremendous loss if extras were no longer needed in the film industry.

It’s ironic that O’Leary’s comments are being made in relation to Marty Supreme, which reportedly cost somewhere between $60-70 million to produce (prior to marketing expenses). In an age where blockbuster budgets are in the neighborhood of $200 million, something like Marty Supreme is a bargain. While the sports dramedy doesn’t have the same kind of box office prospects as a new Star Wars or Marvel release, it’s still in a good spot to turn a profit. Box office grosses are just one way for a film to generate revenue, so when you add in eventual earnings from PVOD rentals and other home media purchases, Marty Supreme could be in the black.

During negotiations to resolve the SAG-AFTRA strike two years ago, the studios proposed the concept of digitally scanning a background actor’s likeness. The idea was to pay a background actor for one day of work and then the studio would be able to use that scan in perpetuity without having to compensate the actors. Fortunately, the current agreement provides a number of protections against AI, but it’s clear this subject will continue to hang over the film industry. That’s why it’s important for creatives like Liu and DeKnight to continue to push back against its use.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!