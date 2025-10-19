Marvel Star Simu Liu Provides Big Update on Long-Awaited Video Game Adaptation

Marvel actor Simu Liu has given fans an update on a video game adaptation that has been in the works for almost a decade. Although there are still successful comic book movies, it does seem like the genre is pretty hit or miss these days. Unless you have an epic event like an Avengers movie or Spider-Man: No Way Home, a lot of people are okay with waiting to watch it at home. As a result, Hollywood is turning its head toward another medium that it can mine for adaptations: video games. The Last of Us, Fallout, and others have proven that video games can be both critical and commercial hits for TV and film.

Many of the video games currently being adapted have actually been in development hell for ages, including one for Sleeping Dogs. Uncharted, The Last of Us, and Minecraft all took many years to get made with all three of those projects having different writers and directors backing them at different stages. However, the success of recent adaptations has led to some of the ones being suck in development hell getting a nice push forward. Sleeping Dogs was set to get a movie back in 2017 with Donnie Yen in the starring role, but it eventually fell apart.

Sleeping Dogs Movie Script Is Complete, Confirms Simu Liu

Earlier this year, actor Simu Liu expressed interest in adapting Sleeping Dogs, a GTA-like action game set in Hong Kong. In the game, players fill the shoes of Wei Shen, an undercover cop who infiltrates the triads to put an end to violent organized crime. Things get pretty complicated and personal, leading to a thrilling story where things aren’t completely black and white. The gameplay was also top-notch with a focus on martial arts combat, satisfying gunplay, and riveting car chases where Shen can leap from one car to another to hijack it.

Sleeping Dogs is widely regarded as one of the better GTA-like games and fans are devastated a sequel hasn’t happened. However, Simu Liu’s efforts could lead to a new game. The Sleeping Dogs movie has been in development throughout 2025 and the actor shared a page of the completed script on his social media. Of course, this is just a draft, so it will likely undergo some rewrites before it lands at a studio, but this is a promising step in the right direction.

in honour of our sleeping dogs script draft being done, here’s my sleepy dog 👍 pic.twitter.com/l1KsFNDj5V — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) October 18, 2025

As of right now, a studio has yet to officially commit to making Sleeping Dogs, but that may change soon. It’s likely Simu Liu and whoever is producing or writing the film will try to take it to studios to find someone willing to make it. With Simu Liu starring in Avengers: Doomsday next year, it will make him a lucrative star and hopefully, make a studio more willing to bite on the film and have it ready following the release of the next two Avengers films.

