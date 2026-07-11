MCU X-Men Casting Rumors Heat Up With Two Breakout Stars Reportedly Eyed to Play Rogue

News is bubbling regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as San Diego Comic-Con 2026 approaches. Marvel Studios will be back in Hall H with the big presentation, promoting their massive crossover film Avengers: Doomsday and everything that’s coming afterward. That includes a sequel film (Avengers: Secret Wars) and a franchise soft-reboot that will finally bring the Avengers and the X-Men into one cinematic universe (owned by one studio).

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There is going to be a whole new generation of actors who are cast to play the MCU X-Men, and there have been plenty of rumors about who is being eyed for the roles. Some of the most contentious rumors have been about who is stepping into the role of Rogue, the X-Men’s power-siphoning Southern Belle.

One of These Breakout Actresses Could Be The MCU Rogue

According to several scoopers, two big breakout actresses are currently being “eyed” as “frontrunners” to play Rogue in the MCU X-Men franchise. The first is Inde Navarrette, who is having the best kind of year an actress can have, thanks to her role in the hit horror film Obsession. The other actress said to be in the running is Odessa A’zion, who has broken out to become a pop-culture icon, thanks to her roles in HBO’s I Love LA, the Netflix teen drama Grand Army, and (most recently) her supporting role in the Oscar-nominated film Marty Surpreme.

This isn’t the first time that Odessa A’Zion’s name has been circulated in connection with the X-Men franchise: Back in the spring, her name was first dropped by veteran scooper Jeff Sneider as the frontrunner for Rogue, alongside breakout actor Peter Claffey (Game of Thrones: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms), who was reportedly eyed to play Beast. Now a wider range of scoopers seem to agree that Odessa is very much in contention for the role – but Inde Navarrette may be a late-game contender Marvel is seriously considering.

Obsession was released in theaters on May 15th and has become one of the biggest dark horse success stories in cinema of the last few years. The movie has made $409 million worldwide, on a budget of under $1 million, and is still packing theaters a week before it is set to premiere on streaming in mid-July. Obsession‘s success sits squarely on the shoulders of Inde Navarrette, who plays the unfortunate girl whose mind is twisted by a romantic wish. She’s been catapulted to the level of a Hollywood darling after first gaining fan acclaim playing Sarah Cortez in the CW series Superman & Lois. The world of cinema seems to be her oyster right now, and the MCU X-Men would open a whole new set of doors for her.

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If there is one of these two actresses that fans seem to be leaning toward, it’s pretty clear from social media that it’s Inde Navarrette. Odessa has yet to have the kind of role that makes her a mainstream celebrity name, and the projects she has been in have all been niche. The fact that she’s rising to be a pop-culture icon comes with the usual share of criticism from those who don’t like celebrity for the sake of celebrity. Obsession also happens to be a full showcase of Inde Navarrette’s range and talent, and she definitely had the kind of room-owning charisma to make Rogue the loud personality she tends to be, while also being able to handle the character’s deeply damaged past and the emotional toll of her tactile-absorption powers. Fans have been casting her in various X-Men roles for weeks now, with Rogue and Kitty Pryde/Shadowcat being the clear favorites.

So far, no X-Men actors have been officially announced for the MCU, although it seems all but certain that Stranger Things star Sadie Sink will be revealed as MCU Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Discuss who you want to see as Rogue in the MCU with us on the ComicBook Forum!