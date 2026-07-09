Marvel Confirms Comic-Con Hall H Panel, Will the Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Be Exclusive to the Con?

It’s been two years since Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic-Con’s biggest stage, previously bringing the house down with a full screening of Deadpool & Wolverine, plus the reveal that Robert Downey Jr. was back in the MCU as Doctor Doom. Last year, though, the studio didn’t appear at Hall H. Despite major releases like The Fantastic Four: First Steps having just premiered in theaters, the House of Ideas decided to sit it out, something they’d done before, but which wasn’t super common. Reports that Marvel will return this summer for Avengers: Doomsday have circulated for some time, and now it’s official.

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Marvel has revealed on their official website what their full slate of programming will be for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. In addition to panels for the brand new Midnight Universe, the hit X-Men ’97 TV series, and even the Wolverine video game, Marvel Studios has confirmed it will return to Hall H. Once again taking the 5:30 PM PT slot in the biggest venue at San Diego Comic-Con, the only details Marvel teased are: “Join Marvel Studios, alongside special guests from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for an exclusive look at what’s next.” This begs the question: Is the Avengers: Doomsday trailer finally coming out, and will it actually be released to the public?

Marvel Confirms SDCC Panel, But What About the Avengers: Doomsday Trailer?

Considering the extensive wait for a full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Coon at the end of the month seems like the most likely place for it to finally premiere. Though footage has screened at various events of the past seven months, one assumes that the SDCC crowd will be the place that the actual trailer gets its world premiere. The timing makes sense not only from the perspective of fan patience but also because of what happens in the week after. On July 31, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters, marking the perfect film for the Avengers: Doomsday trailer to be attached to.

It’s worth noting, of course, that Marvel Studios does not always release the footage that is screened at their San Diego Comic-Con panels for the entire world to see, choosing instead to let the attendees in the room have something special that makes being there worth it. To that end, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Marvel fans at home are left wanting, and maybe the Avengers: Doomsday trailer plays only in the room and isn’t actually released to the public.

This has happened plenty of times before, with Marvel revealing footage, behind-the-scenes vignettes, and even trailers only for the panel, releasing them publicly later. One of the few Marvel movie trailers was the first Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser trailer back in 2022. As a result, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the Avengers: Doomsday trailer plays in Hall H on July 25 but doesn’t debut publicly for a couple more days.

There’s also another possibility that the Avengers: Doomsday trailer plays at the panel and is then released online for everyone to enjoy at the same time, followed by something that is played only for fans at the panel and which doesn’t come out (at least, not officially). Marvel is deliberately teasing that the panel will include “an exclusive look at what’s next,” which certainly means that some information and reveals for the panel won’t be released online for everyone; it’s just a matter of what.