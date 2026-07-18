MCU’s Storm Casting Rumor Is Good News For Two Reasons, & Fans Are Optimistic: “Thank God”

Marvel rumors have been everywhere the last few months. With everything from Spider-Man villains to Doomsday theories (HYDRA Steve Rogers, for example) to questions surrounding the X-Men, it’s been a veritable feast of breadcrumbs. And now, fans are getting some even more interesting news that connects the new X-Men even more intrinsically with the MCU—and potentially in a way that no one expected, but that promises to be incredibly exciting.

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It looks like Ryan Coogler is having a direct hand in Storm’s casting, since apparently she’ll be playing a role in the upcoming Black Panther 3. What’s even more exciting is that it looks like Storm is being set up as the most powerful mutant of the new bunch, second only to Jean Grey. And, if the rumors on X are to be believed, fans will finally be able to see the full extent of Ororo Monroe’s powers—something that’s never happened on screen before, but has been teased time and again.

X-Men Fans Have Big Opinions About Storm Entering the Picture

Apparently, Ryan Coogler is involved in casting Storm, since she'll be in BP 3. I've also heard that they want to make her the most powerful mutant of all after Jean Grey (who'll be the main highlight of the MCU X-Men), and show off her full potential, which has never been… — Main Middle Man (@mainmiddleman) July 17, 2026

And debates have already started over her casting. Some are pushing for Jayme Lawson, who Coogler has previously worked with on Sinners. Others, however, are chomping at the bit for Halle Bailey (Avatar: The Way of Water, The Little Mermaid) to step into the role. But it seems that Lawson is the frontrunner in fans’ eyes—partly because of the existing working relationship between her and Coogler, and also because of the uncanny resemblance between the actor and the version of Storm shown in the comics (something that fans think that the Halle Berry version of the character distinctly lacked).

Apart from her main role in whatever is cooking for Marvel’s take on the X-Men, Storm also plays a big role in events surrounding Black Panther. In the comics, Ororo and T’Challa had a romantic relationship, even going on to get married at some point. Obviously, with T’Challa having died, and his son with Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) now picking up the mantle, a storyline involving a marriage between the two seems slim. But it’s entirely possible that Storm could still be a former flame—perhaps one lending a helping hand to the new Black Panther as he learns how to wield his power and step into his destiny. No matter how she shows up, though, Storm is sure to play a big role, all but guaranteed to steal the show and pave a way forward for the introduction of the MCU’s take on the X-Men.

What are your thoughts on the potential casting for Storm? Are you looking forward to seeing her appear in Black Panther 3? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.