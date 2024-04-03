Mean Girls Finally Gets 4K Release for 20th Anniversary

It's been 20 years and, somehow, fetch still hasn't happened. That changes this month when Mean Girls finally makes its way to 4K Ultra HD. On Wednesday, Paramount Home Entertainment announced that Tina Fey's beloved comedy will be getting its very first 4K release on April 30th. That same day, the recently release Mean Girls musical film will also be released on 4K Ultra HD and standard Blu-ray.

The 20th anniversary 4K Ultra HD release of Mean Girls comes in a hot pink case, made to look like the iconic Burn Book from the film. The release also includes a digital copy of Mean Girls and a brand new featurette called "Mean Girls: Class of '04." You can check out the artwork for the release below!

(Photo: Paramount Home Entertainment)

The Class of '04 featurette is the only new special feature on the anniversary release, but the disc does include a ton of bonus content from previous editions. Here's the full list of special features available on the Mean Girls 4K Ultra HD release:

Mean Girls: Class of '04 -Tina Fey and cast from the new movie look back at the original film and discuss why it became a cult classic. NEW!

-Tina Fey and cast from the new movie look back at the original film and discuss why it became a cult classic. NEW! Commentary by director Mark Waters, screenwriter and actress Tina Fey, and producer Lorne Michaels

Only the Strong Survive



The Politics of Girl World



Plastic Fashion



Word Vomit (Blooper Reel)



So Fetch – Deleted Scenes with optional commentary by director Mark Waters and screenwriter and actress Tina Fey



Interstitials



Theatrical Trailer



Additionally, the new Mean Girls movie will also make its physical home debut on April 30th, alongside its predecessor. Here's the full lineup of special features included in both the 4K and Blu-ray editions of Mean Girls (2024):