Mean Girls: Amanda Seyfried Wants to Cameo in Musical Remake

Broadway's Mean Girls musical is getting a film adaptation from Paramount+ and one of the stars of the original Mean Girls film that started it all, Amanda Seyfried is not only interested in appearing in the musical remake, but she has an idea of how a cameo appearance could work. Speaking with ET on the red carpet at the recent 2023 SAG Awards, Seyfried revealed that she and her fellow Mean Girls co-stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert are "100 percent" into appearing in the film and while nothing has been confirmed and she's still "hoping for a miracle" when it comes to an appearance in the film, which is being written by Tina Fey, her suggestion as to who she and her fellow original Mean Girls could play is pretty interesting.

"Maybe the mothers of our characters," Seyfried said. "That's what I was thinking, but listen. I haven't even seen a script."

The film adaptation of the Mean Girls musical was first announced in 2021. It was previously announced that the film will star Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Far From Home) as Cady, the role originated by Lindsay Lohan in the film. The cast will also feature Reneé Rapp (Sex Lives of College Girls) as Regina George, a role she also played on Broadway as well as Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) as Janis, and Jaquel Spivey (Broadway's A Strange Loop) as Damian. Avantika (Senior Year), Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Bebe Wood (Love, Victor) have also been cast in the Mean Girls movie musical. Fey also plans to appear in the movie alongside Tim Meadows, who played the principal, Mr. Duvall, in the original film.

The original Mean Girls film was released in 2004 and starred Lindsay Lohan as a new-in-town high school student who started hanging out with a clique of popular girls. As she fell for the leader's ex-boyfriend, she attempted to sabotage the clique from the inside, but things quickly spiraled out of control. The film also starred Rachel McAdams, Jonathan Bennett, Lacy Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, Tim Meadows, and Amy Pohler.

