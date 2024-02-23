Mean Girls Directors Share Hilarious Story About Filming "Revenge Party"

The newest version of Mean Girls was released in theaters in January, and now the film is available to watch digitally. The movie saw the return of original screenwriter Tina Fey, who also reprised her role as Ms. Norbury alongside Tim Meadows' Principal Duvall. The rest of the cast is a mixture of Mean Girls newcomers and folks who appeared in the Broadway musical. Another big difference from the original film is the directing team. Mean Girls (2004) was directed by Mark Waters while Mean Girls (2024) was helmed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with the directing duo about the movie, and they shared a fun story about filming the musical number "Revenge Party."

"There was a traffic jam in the Utopian hallway," Jayne began. "There was," Perez Jr. added. "It was so hard to shoot in the Utopian hallway because..."

"Everything was on location," Jayne explained. "We shot it in a real school. It was an abandoned Catholic school that we took over. So it's not like we can move walls or anything like that."

"I remember there's a line that goes, 'A turntable made out of bones,'" Perez Jr. continued. "And we had Karen on top of a turntable made of bones, but it was hitting the AstroTurf."



"Our props department worked forever on this turntable of bone," Jayne added. "And we all loved it so much."

"We were obsessed. Obsessed with it," Perez Jr. echoed.

"Karen had her headphones on and she was ready to go. And then it just... There was just a 50 person pile up in the Utopian Hallway. And we were like..."

"No one could talk to each other. Everyone on walkie was like, 'What's going on?' Total mess," Perez Jr. explained.

"Oh my God," Jayne added. "And one of the amazing masters, Angie, we had all worked so hard on this and she's such a New Yorker and I'm like, 'Angie, I don't know. I don't know if we can use the turntable of made a bones.' She just got her headset and she's like, '86 the turntable made of bones. I know, I know. We'll all mourn for it later. We're going to 86 the turntable made of bones.' ... We were so sad."

You can watch out interview with Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr at the top of the page.