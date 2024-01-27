Mean Girls Set to Win Quiet Box Office Weekend

Paramount's Mean Girls musical movie is set to win its third straight box office weekend. There are no new wide releases to challenge Mean Girls for the top spot this weekend. Instead, Mean Girls will remain in the number one position with $6.7 million in its third three-day frame. That will bring Mean Girls' domestic box office cume to $60.2 by the end fo the weekend. The new Mean Girls movie adapts the Broadway musical adaptation of the original 2004 Mean Girls movie. The new Mean Girls has been well-received by critics. The Rotten Tomatoes Critical Consensus reads, "Preserving the essence of the original while adding a few new wrinkles -- not to mention musical numbers -- Mean Girls is a sweet (if slight) update with an outstanding cast."

The Beekeeper looks poised for a third straight weekend in second place. The latest film from Suicide Squad director David Ayer will earn $6.4 million this weekend for a running box office total of $41.3 million. The Beekeeper, starring Jason Statham, has also done well with critics. Its Rotten Tomatoes Critical Consensus reads, "Cheerfully undemanding and enjoyably retrograde, The Beekeeper proves that when it comes to dispensing action-thriller justice, Statham hasn't lost his sting."

Mean Girls and The Beekeeper are playing in theaters now. The list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend follows.