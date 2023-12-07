Mean Girls: Renee Rapp Reacts to Rachel McAdams' Casting Comments

The new Mean Girls film is heading to theaters in January, and it's based on the Broadway musical that's based on the hit 2004 movie of the same name. Fans will see some familiar faces from the first film in the newest version such as Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, but the cast of teens will be played by a whole new set of actors. Reneé Rapp (Sex Lives of College Girls) is playing Regina George, a role she also played in the Broadway musical. Of course, the role was originated by Rachel McAdams in the first film. Recently, McAdams commented on Rapp's casting, and Rapp responded.

"I don't think she can do any wrong," McAdams told ET when asked about Rapp taking on the role. "She is amazing. She's already got me beat with that voice. I'm just excited to see her incarnation. It's such a great character. It's so much fun to play. I hope she has a great time with it. I can't wait to see it."

"She's so cool. She's so sick. I saw this and I was so geeked," Rapp told ET. "I love her. I'm obsessed with her."

"She's so amazing," Rapp told People earlier this year when asked about McAdams. "And she's also just so – she just is so classy, which I actually find is probably the biggest difference between the two of us. I feel like she's very kept and, like, ta-da-da, and I feel very relaxed and say whatever comes to mind."

What Is Mean Girls About?

You can check out the official description for the Mean Girls musical here: "From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called "The Plastics," ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school."

Mean Girls is heading to theaters on January 12th, 2024, almost 20 years after the original film hit theaters.