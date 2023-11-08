New Mean Girls Movie Trailer Released

Paramount has released the official trailer for Mean Girls: The Musical, the upcoming theatrical film based on the hit Broadway show...which was, in turn, based on a Paramount movie from 2004. Celebrating the movie's 20th anniversary will be a big deal next year, with frequent rumors about some kind of reunion...and while that is not yet confirmed, what we do know is that the musical, which originally launched in Washington, D.C. in 2017. The movie ran in Washington that year, then on Broadway in 2018. Two national tours followed before the movie went into development.

In addition to a theatrical release next year -- an upgrade from the movie's original plans to go straight to Paramount+ -- the musical will head to London's West End in 2024. The movie itself, an immediate cult classic, helped make Tina Fey a household name and set the stage for the massive success of 30 Rock.

"What we're trying to do [with the movie] is take the score that sounds like a Broadway score — in a good way — and [give] the movie a fresher palette," the musical's creator Jeff Richmond explained. "To make it sound more like stuff you want to listen to on Spotify, as opposed to when you're sitting eighth row center at a Broadway theater or the Pantages. It's kind of making it a fresher, younger take on the whole thing. We're kind of reinvented the music for the movie, so it's really fun."

You can see the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for the movie:

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, Mean Girls. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called "The Plastics," ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Mean Girls: The Musical is directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. from a screenplay by Tina Fey. The movie stars Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows.

Mean Girls: The Musical is due in theaters on January 12th.