Mean Girls Star Has Perfect Idea for a Reunion After Christmas Movie Success

If it’s up to the cast of Mean Girls, “fetch” is definitely happening. The movie became a millennial classic upon release in 2004, leaving such a mark on pop culture that it inspired a Broadway musical, which later led to a new movie adaptation. But even though the 2024 musical was a hit, nothing beats the original and its cast. To fans’ delight, Jonathan Bennett recently told People in an exclusive interview that he’d love to team up with Lindsay Lohan (Cady) and Lacey Chabert (Gretchen) again. The Aaron Samuels actor said he’s especially interested in doing a Christmas-themed project with them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think what’s so special about the similarities between Mean Girls and Christmas movies is they both have a through line – and that through line is that all these movies make people happy,” he said. “There’s a huge connection between the fan base of Mean Girls and the fan base of Christmas movies. These are people that want to turn on a movie and feel happier and walk away feeling better.”

It’s worth noting that Bennett recently starred in Season’s Greetings from Cherry Lane, Chabert has become a Hallmark Christmas movie staple, and Lohan has already taken part in some big Netflix Christmas productions. The actor said he thinks they’re “perfectly on brand and on target for what we like to do as actors and storytellers, which is bring joy to people.” In fact, seeing a reunion happen in this context wouldn’t be a bad idea at all.

This would also be the second time fans would see a reunion of part of the cast, as Lohan and Chabert joined Amanda Seyfried (Karen), Daniel Franzese (Damian) and Rajiv Surendra (Kevin) in 2023 for a Walmart Black Friday campaign inspired by Mean Girls. Besides, despite the film already having a sequel with a different cast, Lohan has said she supports the idea of a follow-up to the 2004 movie with the original actors. Also, a fun nod goes to Hot Frosty, where Chabert’s character makes a small reference to Lohan in the plot. With that, even though Bennett’s idea isn’t about a new story in this universe, it’s clear the main cast have a genuine interest in working together again.

“Now the question is, when do we get to combine it and do a movie for Christmas with Lacey Chabert, me and Lindsay Lohan? That’s what I’m looking for, because I think that would make so many people happy. Let’s do it.”

The idea has been thrown out there – now it’s just a matter of waiting to see if it actually happens. The Mean Girls fan base is absolutely strong, which guarantees an audience. Plus, you can never have too many Christmas movies, and they always do well.