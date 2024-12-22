Our Favorite Hallmark Christmas Movie Actresses & Where You Know Them From

One thing that makes the holiday season incredibly magical every year? The long list of excellent Hallmark Christmas movies available to binge-watch. As a company, Hallmark is known for helping people tap into their deepest emotions by capitalizing on sentimental energy.

Annually, like clockwork, the Hallmark Channel releases heartfelt films that get viewers warmly in their feelings. Hallmark’s Christmas movies oftentimes revolve around true love and romance, but on occasion, they tell stories of friendship, overcoming obstacles, and more. Here’s a roundup of some of our favorite Hallmark Christmas movie actresses, along with the other movies and TV shows you probably already recognize them from.

Lacey Chabert

There’s no denying it –– Lacey Chabert is the unofficial face of Hallmark Christmas movies. It’s all thanks to the many magical projects she’s starred in over the years. Lacey’s beloved Hallmark movies include Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, A Merry Scottish Christmas, The Sweetest Christmas, and The Christmas Quest. However, it’s safe to say you definitely recognize Lacey beyond her work on the Hallmark Channel.

One of the biggest movies she starred in back in 2004 was Mean Girls. The premiere of Mean Girls created a defining moment in the world of pop culture. Lacey starred in the flick alongside Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lindsay Lohan. You also might recognize Lacey from shows and movies like Party of Five, Daddy Daycare, Lost in Space, and Not Another Teen Movie.

Alexa PenaVega

Viewers could argue that Alexa PenaVega was made for Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel. Some of her most memorable flicks include Enchanted Christmas and Christmas Made to Order. In the former, Alexa plays an interior designer who finds love in Utah. In the latter, she’s a holiday coordinator hired to raise the depressing spirits of a heartbroken family at Christmas time.

The movie franchise that put Alexa on the map was Spy Kids. She starred in the first three epic family-friendly movies from 2001 through 2003. She then reprised the role in 2011 for Spy Kids: All the Time in the World. Alexa has starred in films like Sleepover, From Prada to Nada, and The Hunters as well.

Candace Cameron Bure

Seeing Candace Cameron Bure in Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel has become somewhat of a norm. The actress regularly stars in magical movies that are full of high vibrations and holiday cheer. Just consider watching If I Only Had Christmas, The Christmas Contest, A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, Switched for Christmas, A Christmas Detour, and Home & Family: A Very Merry Christmas — just to name a few.

The first major role Candace snagged in her childhood was in Full House from 1987 until 1995. She played the oldest daughter in the bunch, DJ Tanner. She reprised the role of DJ from 2016 until 2020 in Fuller House. Beyond that, Candace has also starred in shows and movies like Growing Pains, Unsung Hero, and Finding Normal.

Megan Park

A couple of memorable Hallmark Channel Christmas movies starring Megan Park are Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas and A Royal Queens Christmas. In the former, Megan’s character falls in love with a banker she travels with during the holidays. In the latter, she develops a crush on a royal prince who visits Queens while she prepares for a children’s Christmas show.

The biggest role many people recognize Megan from is The Secret Life of the American Teenager, which first premiered in 2008. In the show, she played a popular teenage girl who promoted purity culture and danced on the chair squad. Other movies starring Megan include The Fallout, The Perfect Teacher, and A Wish Come True.

Jessica Lowndes

Hallmark Christmas movies like Magical Christmas Ornaments and Christmas at Pemberley Manor give viewers a chance to lay eyes on Jessica Lowndes. In the former, she plays a publishing executive who receives Christmas magic in the form of family ornaments. In the latter, she plays a party planner scrambling to arrange an incredible Christmas festival in her local area.

You may very well recognize Jessica from her time starring in 90210 from 2008 until 2013. The hit team drama has often been compared to shows like Gossip Girl and Dawson’s Creek. Beyond that, Jessica has also starred in movies like A Deadly Adoption, Altitude, and A Father’s Nightmare.

Stacey Farber

Hallmark was right on track hiring Stacy Farber to star in holiday movies like A Season for Family and Hanukkah on the Rocks. In the former, Stacey plays an adopted woman who reconnects with her siblings at Christmas time. In the latter, she’s a bartender who gets stuck working a shift during Hanukkah and Christmas celebrations.

When Stacey was younger, she played one of the most pivotal characters in Degrassi. The teen drama ran from 2001 until 2015, and Stacey handled one of the most heavy-hitting plot lines in the show with grace. Stacey’s also starred in The Spencer Sisters, Butlers in Love, and Virgin River.

Daniella Monet

Daniella Monet has proven that she knows how to get into the Christmas spirit thanks to Hallmark Channel movie, Holiday Crashers. The movie focuses on two besties who make a pact to crash Christmas parties together during the winter season. Although it starts out as fun and games, the glitz and glamour of crashing Christmas parties eventually starts stirring up its own world of drama.

Daniella is a former Nickelodeon starlet who filmed shows like Victorious, iCarly, and Zoey 101. Victorious is the most noteworthy Nickelodeon show she starred in, playing the role of Trina Vega. Daniella has also filmed movies like Nancy Drew, Taking Five, and When Duty Calls.

Ashley Greene

Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel are an easy place viewers can recognize Ashley Greene as an actress. Some of her notable holiday movies include Deck the Walls, Christmas on My Mind, and A Little Christmas Charm. In all three of these movies, Ashley plays the role of a woman who finds romance with handsome men as the days of December pass by.

Arguably, the biggest saga you’ll recognize Ashley from the Twilight Saga. She played the role of a beloved vampire named Alice Cullen. The Twilight Saga left a lasting impact on the world of pop culture after the first movie premiered in 2008. The final movie hit theaters in 2012. Other flicks starring Ashley include Some Other Woman, Wrong Place, and The Immaculate Room.

Tammin Sursok

When Tammin Sursok agreed to star in Trivia at St. Nick’s on the Hallmark Channel, she instantly became another beloved actress to recognize. The holiday movie focuses on a group of locals competing in a Christmas trivia tournament at a bar.

Tammin is especially recognizable to diehard fans of Pretty Little Liars who watched the teen drama from 2010 until 2017. Tammin wasn’t one of the main “Liars,” but her arc as Jenna Marshall was still crucial to the show’s integrity. Pretty Little Liars was a commercial success, and fans were obsessed since the episodes were thrilling and mysterious. Other movies and shows starring Tammin include 10 Rules for Sleeping Around, You May Now Kill the Bride, and Braking for Whales.

Angela Kinsey

Confessions of a Christmas Letter is one sweet and heartfelt Hallmark Channel movie viewers can watch to catch Angela Kinsey on screen. The movie focuses on a woman who’s desperate to win the annual Christmas Letter Competition in her community for the first time after years of failure.

She hires a novelist to help her come out on top, which ends up being a Christmas miracle for him since his career as a writer has been such a struggle. Laughing at amusing episodes of The Office was common for TV lovers from 2005 until 2013. Angela happens to be one of the main actresses from the show –– Angela Martin. Beyond The Office, she’s also starred in Haters Back Off, Tall Girl, and Half Magic.