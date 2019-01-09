Lindsay Lohan Wants a ‘Mean Girls’ Sequel

It’s been almost 15 years since Mean Girls hit theaters letting everyone know that on Wednesdays we wear pink, and the film’s star Lindsay Lohan is ready for a sequel.

In a new interview with Variety, Lohan spoke about a lot of facets of her career and given the enduring popularity of Mean Girls, she was naturally asked if she would be up for a sequel and she is. She’s even brought up the idea herself.

“If anyone has asked for this more than I have, please tell me,” Lohan said. “I’ve said it so many times, and so many people have asked me, and I think we’d have so much fun doing it. Tina [Fey] and Lorne [Michaels’ are so amazing, and to bring everyone back together would be great. Last time I was in New York, I went up to Lorne, and I was like, ‘Please!’ It’s in their hands.”

She also made it very clear that should there be a Mean Girls sequel, in her mind it has to be the full original cast.

“I don’t know what else you could do, unless someone is killed off, but that would not be Mean Girls,” Lohan said. “It has to be everyone.”

Getting that original cast together could be somewhat tricky, though. The film’s cast includes Rachel McAdams, Amy Poehler, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Seyfried, and Tina Fey among others. For McAdams and Seyfried, Mean Girls helped launch their careers with both actresses and they may not necessarily have the schedule for a sequel this many years later. There’s also the matter of Lohan’s own Hollywood career which hasn’t exactly been a smooth ride.

For Lohan, Mean Girls was something of a career high with many of her highly publicized personal struggles and legal issues being tabloid fodder in the years after. The Variety piece even noted in its introduction that several of her former colleagues and co-stars opted not to talk to the outlet about what it was like working with Lohan.

It’s that past that Lohan — whose latest entertainment venture is MTV’s reality series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club though she would really like to play Ariel in Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid — would like to stay in the past — and she hopes people’s perceptions of her will change.

“I think there’s a misconception that people still have about me, and I think it’s unfortunate,” she said. “Hopefully, this will change people’s perception once and for all.”

Do you want to see a sequel to Mean Girls? Let us know in the comments below.