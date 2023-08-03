Meg 2: The Trench Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Sinking to the Bottom of the Ocean

The Meg sequel is being met with some pretty rough reviews out of the gate.

The Meg has returned to theaters with Thursday's big screen debut of Meg 2: The Trench. The highly anticipated sequel sees Jason Statham once again hunting prehistoric sharks, this time with acclaimed director Ben Wheatley at the helm. The first film, released in 2018, received mixed reactions from critics upon its release but went on to find a substantial audience over the years. So far, it feels like there's a lot less love out there for Meg 2, especially where critics are concerned.

On Thursday, the review embargo for Meg 2 lifted, allowing critics to publish their reviews of the film. The first wave of those reviews have not been great, with many indicating that Meg 2 is a sequel that doesn't live up to its predecessor. As of Thursday afternoon, 38 reviews for Meg 2 have been submitted to Rotten Tomatoes but only a handful have been positive. The film currently has a paltry score of 18% on the review aggregate site, about 30% lower than The Meg.

Things aren't looking good for the Meg franchise heading into its opening weekend.

Meg 3 Possibilities

If Meg 2 is able to overcome the negative reaction and break through at a very busy box office, there's always a chance a third film could be ordered. While speaking to GamesRadar, Wheatley didn't want to talk much about his potential threequel plans, but he did reveal why the franchise has so much opportunity for future stories.

"The international-ness of it is very interesting," the director said. "What's so smart about the first film is that it's not Rush Hour. It's not East-meets-West, 'Oh, we're all confused about each other' ... It's just people working together, and being in an everyday adventure, and the people just happen to come from places all over the world. I think that's good for audiences, and it's a good message as well."

What Is Meg 2: The Trench About?

Here's the official synopsis for Meg 2: The Trench:

The film is described, "Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time. Immerse yourself in the most electrifying cinematic experience of the year with Meg 2: The Trench -- where the depths of the ocean are matched only by the heights of sheer, unstoppable excitement!"

Statham and Wu Jing lead a cast that includes Sophia Cal, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, and Cliff Curtis.