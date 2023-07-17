Meg 2: The Trench Director Teases His Hopes for Meg 3

Back in 2018, The Meg earned blockbuster success that rivaled the scale of the titular shark, resulting in the development of the upcoming sequel Meg 2: The Trench. While we’re a few weeks away from the debut of the sequel, director of this latest installment in the series Ben Wheatley has already confirmed he hopes that the new film resonates with audiences and results in a third film to complete the trilogy. He did confirm, however, that he doesn’t want to get ahead of himself and wants to see how this latest sequel connects with audiences before getting hopes up for a third installment. Meg 2: The Trench lands in theaters on August 4th.

“You don’t want to talk about it until Meg 2 is out,” Wheatley revealed to Total Film, per GamesRadar, about a third film. “But I hope so. There’s a lot more to explore in that world. It’s very rich.”

One reason why 2018’s The Meg was such a hit was due to its diverse cast, which helped drive the global box office and its international appeal. Wheatley pointed out how it’s this inclusive and ensemble nature of the film that could help build excitement for Meg 2.

“The international-ness of it is very interesting,” the director detailed. “What’s so smart about the first film is that it’s not Rush Hour. It’s not East-meets-West, ‘Oh, we’re all confused about each other’ … It’s just people working together, and being in an everyday adventure, and the people just happen to come from places all over the world. I think that’s good for audiences, and it’s a good message as well.”

The film is described, “Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time. Immerse yourself in the most electrifying cinematic experience of the year with Meg 2: The Trench — where the depths of the ocean are matched only by the heights of sheer, unstoppable excitement!”

Warner Bros. Pictures and CMC Pictures present Meg 2: The Trench, with Statham and Jing headlining an ensemble cast that also includes Sophia Cai (The Meg), Page Kennedy (The Meg), Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Rambo: Last Blood), Skyler Samuels (The Gifted), and Cliff Curtis (Avatar franchise).

