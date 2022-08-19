Megan Thee Stallion Gets Violent With Gandalf, Dumbledore, and More in NSFW Meme
Even though the music video for Megan Thee Stallion's "Plan B" was released in June, the meme potential for it wasn't realized until this week. In a key moment of the song, Stallion pushes the camera away while singing the lyric "you's a bitch," prompting creators across the internet to insert shots from other media after the push to make it seem like she's the one causing it. Over the past few days the meme has taken off in huge numbers with edits including Homelander from The Boys, Dumbledore from Harry Potter, and many, many more. Check out the ones we've collected below.
The three-time Grammy-winning artist is best known to some for songs including "Savage (Remix)" and "WAP," but has made a name for herself in some circles with multiple shout outs to various anime. Earlier this year she debuted a new My Hero Academia-inspired look on social media, and even name checked a few Pokemon in a freestyle rap. Fans of superheroes also know her for contributing the song "Diamonds" with Normani to the soundtrack for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), rumors have also circulated about her appearing in Marvel's She-Hulk as well. Should that prove to be true, look out for a new version of this meme when it does happen.
Kratos (God of War)
Megan Thee Stallion pushing Kratos of God of War (2018) 😂 pic.twitter.com/4LtEQ9r3iT— On Fun (@onfunoficial) August 18, 2022
Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man
Megan Thee Stallion pushing Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man pic.twitter.com/fuSNsNUqGl— Nathaniel™ (@papanate03) August 18, 2022
Leon (Resident Evil 4)
megan thee stallion pushing leon kennedy from resident evil 4 pic.twitter.com/cSPYvlKdty— maty (@squalluvr) August 18, 2022
Gandalf (Lord of the Rings)
megan thee stallion pushing gandalf from lord of the rings pic.twitter.com/IXyfXbarzX— pj 🦖 trop in 15 days (@thorschei) August 16, 2022
Morpheus (The Sandman)
megan thee stallion pushing dream from the sandman pic.twitter.com/uYW1jVhNU8— dean (@crowleysduck) August 18, 2022
Gus Fring (Better Call Saul)
megan thee stallion pushing gus fring pic.twitter.com/g0pWTnDUxW— t @ comms (0/2) + uni 🐒 (@stiinken) August 18, 2022
Ellie and Dina (The Last of Us Part II)
megan thee stallion pushing ellie dina and jj from the last of us part 2 pic.twitter.com/hNT4LlgbCI— jerky (@pixelmilfs) August 18, 2022
Dumbledore (Harry Potter)
megan thee stallion pushing dumbledore off the tower pic.twitter.com/LB9UZROa7t— viviana ༊ (@myspaceviv) August 18, 2022
Homelander (The Boys)
megan thee stallion pushing homelander @theboystv @antonystarr pic.twitter.com/fO6nb8uN68— denni (@castlesupe) August 16, 2022
Bella Swan (Twilight)
megan thee stallion pushing bella swan from twilight pic.twitter.com/8Do7P8jmzr— 𝔟𝔦𝔩𝔩𝔶 𝔩𝔬𝔬𝔪𝔦𝔰 𝔰𝔱𝔞𝔫 𝔞𝔠𝔠𝔬𝔲𝔫𝔱 (@b0hemianrapcity) August 17, 2022
Hal Jordan
megan thee stallion pushing green lantern hal jordan pic.twitter.com/IBB6yxrdFp— green lanterns light! 🗯 (@emeraldlanterns) August 18, 2022
Stranger Things
megan thee stallion pushing jonathan byers from stranger things pic.twitter.com/g2dP4I2PDN— made by stu (@moonIcvrs) August 16, 2022