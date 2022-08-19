Megan Thee Stallion Gets Violent With Gandalf, Dumbledore, and More in NSFW Meme

Even though the music video for Megan Thee Stallion's "Plan B" was released in June, the meme potential for it wasn't realized until this week. In a key moment of the song, Stallion pushes the camera away while singing the lyric "you's a bitch," prompting creators across the internet to insert shots from other media after the push to make it seem like she's the one causing it. Over the past few days the meme has taken off in huge numbers with edits including Homelander from The Boys, Dumbledore from Harry Potter, and many, many more. Check out the ones we've collected below.

The three-time Grammy-winning artist is best known to some for songs including "Savage (Remix)" and "WAP," but has made a name for herself in some circles with multiple shout outs to various anime. Earlier this year she debuted a new My Hero Academia-inspired look on social media, and even name checked a few Pokemon in a freestyle rap. Fans of superheroes also know her for contributing the song "Diamonds" with Normani to the soundtrack for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), rumors have also circulated about her appearing in Marvel's She-Hulk as well. Should that prove to be true, look out for a new version of this meme when it does happen.