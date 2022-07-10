Black Clover's Hiatus Has Megan Thee Stallion Feeling Pressed

Both Black Clover's manga and anime are in the midst of a very long hiatus, and superstar Megan Thee Stallion is definitely feeling pressed over the wait for more of the franchise! The Black Clover anime adaptation wrapped up its run last Spring with 170 episodes under its belt, but fans had been able to follow the manga release of the series to continue the story far beyond where the anime came to an end. But even that has stopped for now as series creator Yuki Tabata is now in the middle of a hiatus as he prepares to launch the final arc of the franchise overall.

With no new anime in sight, or manga chapters to keep the story going for now, it's been a pretty tough Summer for Black Clover fans overall. This includes Megan Thee Stallion, who has opened up about her love of the Black Clover anime and Asta before. Taking to her Instagram story feed the other day to not only show love to the anime, but sad over the fact it's going to be a while for more, the popular musician and artist revealed she's thinking about the anime series just as much as fans are at the moment. Check it out below as spotted be Reddit user thesadintern:

The unfortunate thing about Megan Thee Stallion's update is the fact that the anime won't be continuing in likely the way she hopes. The franchise will be returning for its debut feature film effort next year, but has yet to confirm any international release plans for the project as of this writing. There are currently no details about its production studio, staff, cast, or even the potential story it might cover either. There's also no word on whether or not the TV anime series will continue someday either, so it's quite a lot to be uncertain about.

At least the 2023 window offers some kind of end to the waiting, and as for the manga, the hiatus is now about halfway through. While Shueisha had not set a proper return date for the series, it had announced Tabata was taking a break for "about three months" for the final arc of the series, and that was a little over two months ago at this point. But there's no signs of returning just yet. How do you feel waiting for more of Black Clover's anime and manga? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!