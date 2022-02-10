Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New My Hero Academia-Inspired Look

Anime is bigger than ever these days, and its fans come in all shapes and sizes. The medium has a number of famous fans as well, and Megan Thee Stallion might be one of its biggest supporters. After all, she has made her love for shonen series known, and now she is stepping out on Instagram with a look dedicated to Izuku Midoriya.

As you can see below, Megan Thee Stallion hit up Instagram with several photos of her look. The green outfit is pieced together from head to toe, and the rapper said they were embodying the color to manifest more money. But at the end of the photoshoot, Megan Thee Stallion included a photo of Izuku.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, it isn’t hard to piece together the My Hero Academia reference. Izuku is known for his wild green curls and hero uniform. Megan Thee Stallion might not have been cosplaying the hero exactly, but her casual tribute is easy enough to recognize. This isn’t the first time Megan Thee Stallion has nodded to the anime with her wardrobe, and fans are hoping this won’t be the last.

After all, Megan Thee Stallion was put on the anime fandom’s radar when she did a magazine cover shoot as Shoto Todoroki. The rapper donned her own red-white wig and bodysuit mirroring those worn by Class 1-A. The magazine shoot went viral upon its release, and now Megan Thee Stallion is stepping out with a new My Hero Academia tribute. And if we are lucky, the rapper will pull together a new look for Mirko or even Katsuki Bakugo.

What do you think of this sizzling green look? Which other characters should Megan Thee Stallion channel next? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.