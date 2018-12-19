‘Men in Black International’ Trailer Reportedly Coming This Week

If you’ve been dying to get a glimpse of Men in Black International, rest easy, because the wait is almost over!

According to an article from Trailer Track and a tweet by Daniel Richtmas, writer for Super Bro Movies, we can expect the trailer as early as tomorrow!

The trailer was screened at Comic Con Experience in Brazil, but the rest of the world is waiting with bated breath to catch a more in-depth look at the high-anticipated reboot.

According to Trailer Track, the trailer should be arriving this week, but don’t expect to see it in front of Aquaman or Bumblebee during the holiday box office rush. The site reports that the first big screen viewing for the fourth Men in Black film will be next week before the Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly-led film, Holmes & Watson.

Sony, the studio behind Men in Black International, will reportedly be releasing the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer next week, too, but they’ve burned us with promises before.

MIB International is the first in the franchise to break away from the original film’s stars, Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. The new movie is starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, who are reuniting after they proved their amazing onscreen chemistry in last year’s Thor: Ragnarok.

While promoting Creed II, Thompson shared in an interview that she was excited for fans to see what the newest MIB film has to offer.

“Hopefully we’re doing the franchise proud,” Thompson said. “It’s a lot more action than I think you’ve seen in the other Men in Black films. It is global in scope, it’s set here in the UK which is super fun, there’s a lot of fun, English humour.”

We’ve also gotten a glimpse at some great on-set photos, including Hemsworth and Thompson in the desert.

View this post on Instagram Buds in Black. @chrishemsworth 📷: @cidneyrenee A post shared by Tessa Thompson (@tessamaethompson) on Oct 12, 2018 at 7:48am PDT

“Buds in black,” shared Thompson back in October.

The film is also set to have a star-studded supporting cast, which includes Liam Neeson (Widows, Taken), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Big Short), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Greatest Showman), and Emma Thompson (Beauty and the Beast, Sense and Sensibility), who will be reprising her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3.

Men in Black International will be hitting theaters on June 14, 2019.