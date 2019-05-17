New Men in Black TV Spots Reveal First Look at Several New Aliens

The universe is expanding this summer as the Men in Black return to theaters for the first time since 2012. Men in Black: International sees Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth take over for Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, following the fight with intergalactic enemies across the globe. Not only is there more diversity when it comes to the locations in this new Men in Black adventure, but also in regards to the vast array of different aliens that will appear in the film.

This week, Sony Pictures released five brand new TV spots for Men in Black: International, and the give fans a good luck at a few of the new aliens that are making their MiB debut. You can check out all five in the video above!

There are aliens scattered all throughout these TV spots, but the most obvious and up front arrive just a couple of seconds into the first spot. Chris Hemsworth’s character walks across the screen and two aliens standing beside Tessa Thompson talk about how attractive he is. It looks like one of them even has the ability to rewind time and keep him there even longer.

One new species of alien that will be featured in Men in Black: International is referred to as The Hive. As shown in the trailers, this race can change their form to mimic anything on Earth, even other MiB agents. This provides a unique challenge for the main characters, as they quickly realize they can’t trust anyone.

Men in Black: International is directed by F. Gary Gray and written by the duo of Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. Thompson and Hemsworth are joined in front of the camera by Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall, and the Les Twins.

Men in Black: International hits theaters on June 14th.