Mercy: True Detective Star Cast In Chris Pratt Sci-Fi Movie

True Detective: Night Country star Kali Reis has joined the cast of the thriller Mercy. Reis joins previously announced stars Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson, and Annabelle Wallis and, according to Deadline, production on the film is set to start sometime this spring. Mercy is set for an August 15, 2025, theatrical release. Reis' specific role in the film has not been revealed.

Mercy is to be directed by Timur Bekmambetov on a script from Marco van Belle. The film is being produced by Charles Roven with Roven producing with Atlas Entertainment SVP Robert Amidon along with Bekmambetov's BEL banner, and Majd Nassif. The film is described as being "set in the near future when capital crime has increased. Mercy follows a detective (Pratt) who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence."

"From the moment Chuck Roven brought us Mercy and we read Marco van Belle's script, we knew the film was meant for the big screen," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement when Mercy was announced. "As our relationship with The Terminal List and The Tomorrow War's Chris Pratt continues to extend across film, we can't wait to watch him bring this action-packed story to life, guided by Chuck and the vision of director Timur Bekmambetov. We could not imagine a better star and filmmaking team to execute on and deliver what is sure to be a gripping thrill ride and look forward to audiences being able to experience it in theaters."

"I could not be more thrilled to partner with Amazon MGM Studios on the release of Mercy," Roven added. "I have a longstanding working relationship with both motion picture and marketing chiefs Courtenay Valenti and Sue Kroll — whom have institutional knowledge of theatrical and proven track records of success at the box office. I am looking forward to reuniting with them in this new capacity, along with Jen Salke and the rest of the terrific team at Amazon MGM."

Said Bekmambetov: "Amazon is the ideal partner for telling this crucial story about the future challenged by artificial intelligence and for engaging in this conversation with a wide audience. I'm happy to reunite with Chris Pratt on this project, who, since the release of Wanted, has become one of the highest-grossing actors of our time. Collaborating with Chuck Roven will help us create an epic cinematic experience."

Reis recently starred in True Detective: Night Country alongside Jodie Foster. She also made her film debut in 2021's Catch the Fair One, a film she also co-wrote. She will next appear in Wind River: Rising as well as the thriller Asphalt City.

True Detective Has Been Renewed for Season 5

Soon after airing the Night Country finale, HBO renewed True Detective for a fifth season, with Night Country showrunner Issa López signing a new multiyear overall deal with HBO.

"Issa Lopez is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO's creative spirit," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films. "She helmed True Detective: Night Country from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera. Alongside Jodie and Kali's impeccable performances, she's made this installation of the franchise a massive success, we are so lucky to have her as part of our family."

"From conception to release, Night Country has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life," said Issa López, Showrunner, Writer, and Executive Producer. "HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of True Detective with Casey, Francesca and the whole team is a dream come true. I can't wait to go again."