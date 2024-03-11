True Detective: Night Country Star Jodie Foster Reveals If She's Returning for Season 5

True Detective: Night Country star Jodie Foster has revealed whether or not she'd return as Chief Liz Danvers in the upcoming True Detective Season 5.

Foster was on the red carpet for the 2024 Oscars, where the film she stars in, Nyad, was up for an Oscar. During her press interviews, Foster was asked if the success of True Detective Season 4 could bring her back for Season 5. However, fans of Night Country shouldn't get their hopes up: Foster reminded everyone that the show is, and always has been an anthology series, and she's done with her part in that line of stories.

Foster told Variety that her role in True Detective was a "one and done," and when asked if she'd be returning for Season 5, she flat-out said "No."

True Detective: Night Country defied the odds and the critics (including one former showrunner) to become the most-watched installment of the HBO series. That made a Season 5 renewal easy for HBO; it also made a lot of fans believe that True Detective could defy its own traditions, and follow the success of Night Country with a continuing story about Liz Danvers (Foster) and her estranged former partner, Trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis). Theories of a continuing story were only fueled by the announcement that Night Country showrunner Issa López was also coming back to do Season 5.

"From conception to release, Night Country has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life," said Issa López, in a statement. "HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of True Detective with Casey, Francesca and the whole team is a dream come true. I can't wait to go again."

What Will True Detective Season 5 Be About?

There are no details yet about what True Detective Season 5 will be about. However, it was clear in Season 4 that Issa López was fascinated with drawing connections between the seasons of the show, with several key references to True Detective Season 1's world and characters being made throughout Night Country's story.

What Is True Detective Night Country About?

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice. The season stars Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, with Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. Guest stars include Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, and Joel D. Montgrand.

True Detective: Night Country is now streaming on Max.