True Detective Renewed for Season 5

The HBO hit original series True Detective is coming back for a fifth season. True Detective: Night Country was the title of the fourth season and recently concluded this past Sunday with a record number of viewers, hitting 3.2 million viewers over the course of the evening. This includes those watching on HBO and on the Max streaming service, which is good news for parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. This is probably why True Detective has quickly been renewed for Season 5, which will come from True Detective: Night Country showrunner Issa López, who has signed a new multiyear overall deal with HBO.

True Detective: Night Country is the most-watched season of True Detective, with 12.7 million viewers across HBO and Max This surpasses the 11.9 million viewer average set by Season 1. That first season had the marquee-level appeal of seeing actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson unite in a television show. True Detective: Night Country features Jodie Foster as its headliner, and partners her with professional boxing star Kali Reis.

HBO comments on the renewal of True Detective

"Issa Lopez is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO's creative spirit," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films. "She helmed True Detective: Night Country from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera. Alongside Jodie and Kali's impeccable performances, she's made this installation of the franchise a massive success, we are so lucky to have her as part of our family."

"From conception to release, Night Country has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life," said Issa López, Showrunner, Writer, and Executive Producer. "HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of True Detective with Casey, Francesca and the whole team is a dream come true. I can't wait to go again."

What is True Detective: Night Country about?

The official description of True Detective: Night Country reads, "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice. The season stars Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, with Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. Guest stars include Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, and Joel D. Montgrand."