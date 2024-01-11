Michael Jackson Biopic From Antoine Fuqua Begins Production

Production is about to begin on Lionsgate's highly-anticipated biopic Michael. On Thursday, Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International jointly announced that Michael will begin Principal Photography on Monday, January 22nd. As the title suggests, Michael will be based on the life of pop star Michael Jackson, who is regarded to be one of the most iconic musicians in all of modern history. Michael will be directed by The Equalizer and Training Day's Antoine Fuqua, and will star Jackson's real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the titular role. Bohemian Rhapsody and The Departed's Graham King is producing alongside Jackson's estate, from a script by The Aviator and Penny Dreadful's John Logan. Michael is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on April 18, 2025.

"I'm so honored to tell Michael's story," King said in a statement. "It's been a long journey and I'm excited for the film to show audiences around the world a perspective of Michael that they've never seen."

What Is the Michael Jackson Biopic About?

Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known. Other crew members on the film will include Director of Photography Dion Beebe, Production Designer Barbara Ling, Costume Designer Marci Rodgers, Choreographers Rich + Tone, Makeup Artist Bill Corso, Hair Stylist Carla Farmer, Sound and Music Supervisor John Warhurst, and VFX Supervisor Louis Morin.

"Michael Jackson was inarguably one of the greatest entertainers of all time," said Adam Fogelson, Chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "His impact on music, video, art, fashion, culture – and so much more – was extraordinary and is still profoundly relevant. I can't wait for audiences to be able to see this film in theaters worldwide next year."

Who Is Playing Michael Jackson in His Biopic?

Fuqua teased Michael in a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, and spoke highly of how well Jaafar is able to embody the energy of his real-life uncle.

"It's uncanny how much he's like Michael," Fuqua revealed. "Sounds like him, dances like him, sings. It's really uncanny. Graham King, who is a fantastic producer, found him, and introduced him to me, and I was blown away."

"Just to tell the facts as we know it, about the artist, about the man, about the human being," Fuqua said of the film's angle. "You know, the good, bad, and the ugly."

What do you think of the newest details surrounding Michael? Will you be checking out the movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

