The Equalizer 3 Director Antoine Fuqua Calls Batman His Favorite Superhero

Between the likes of Training Day, The Magnificient Seven, and The Equalizer franchise, Antoine Fuqua has become a name synonymous with some of the most action-packed films in Hollywood. There have even been times the filmmaker has been reported to have been in contact with Hollywood studios about potential superhero films. One way or another, however, Fuqua tells us if he were to make the leap into superhero cinema, it may have to be something involving the Caped Crusader.

“I think they’re fun, man. I think they’re fantastic,” Fuqua tells ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis of superhero movies. “The one I connect the most to would be Batman, for whatever reason. It’s probably because I grew up with Batman. I lived in New York and he just seems like a character I’d understand a little bit more, but there’s been no more conversations about that.”

Who’s directing The Brave and the Bold?

Unfortunately for Fuqua, DC Studios already has two filmmakers working on separating projects featuring Batman and his Rogue’s gallery. On one hand, you have Matt Reeves continuing his work in the DC Elseworlds The Batman franchise; on the other, The Flash helmer Andy Muschietti has been tapped to direct the DC Universe’s The Brave and the Bold.

“We saw The Flash; even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan,” DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran said in a statement announcing the hiring earlier this summer. “It’s a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They’re an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU.”

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

