Antoine Fuqua to Direct Lionsgate's Michael Jackson Biopic

A new Michael Jackson biopic is officially on the way. On Wednesday, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Joe Drake revealed the first details surrounding Michael, a new live-action biopic following the life of the infamous pop star. The project will be directed by Training Day and The Equalizer's Antoine Fuqua, and written by Gladiator and The Aviator's John Logan.

Michael will be produced by Bohemian Rhapsody's Graham King and the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain. The film, which has been in the works since King bought the rights in late 2019, will begin principal photography at some point in 2023. No cast members have been announced at this time.

What is Michael about?

Michael will give audiences the never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film will explore all aspects of Michael's life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.

"Antoine is a perceptive and powerful filmmaker, and we feel very fortunate that he has chosen Michael as his next project," Drake said in a statement. "His visionary storytelling skills and commitment to his craft will make Michael an unforgettable film."

"The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am," Fuqua echoed. "For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work – the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV. His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible."

"Antoine's films provide personal perspectives of larger-than-life characters that continuously captivate global audiences," King added. "I'm confident that Antoine will make an exceptional and compelling film that will both celebrate and give profound new insights into the life of the King of Pop."

What do you think of the first details surrounding Michael? Will you be checking out the movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!