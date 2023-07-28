Michelle Pfeiffer to Star in New Movie From The Batman Screenwriter

✖

With Michael Keaton returning as Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie, many have hoped that Michelle Pfeiffer would reprise her role as Catwoman. While there are no current plans to reunite Batman Returns' version of the bat and the cat, Pfeiffer's next project will have a slight Batman connection. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed Pfeiffer will be starring in Wild Four O'Clocks, which will serve as the directorial debut of Peter Craig, who recently wrote The Batman alongside Matt Reeves. You can read a description of the film below...

"Wild Four O'Clocks follows two young brothers who, after their father is sent to prison, are placed in the care of their estranged grandmother, a vibrant and larger-than-life woman who will quickly have to learn how to care for the heartbroken yet strong-willed boys." Marc Platt (La La Land, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Bridge of Spies) and Adam Siegel (Oslo, Drive, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) are producing the film, which will be launched at the Cannes Marche du Film by Protagonist Pictures.

"Launching Craig's directorial debut, which is an uplifting and universal tale of family bonding told through the eyes of a child, in the great tradition of American story-telling, is a huge honor," Protagonist's head of sales, Janina Vilsmaier, said in a statement. "Michelle's magnetism and deeply nuanced performance style makes her the perfect choice to lead this heart-warming and inspiring drama."

As for Pfeiffer and Catwoman, the star recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her role as Betty Ford in Showtime's The First Lady. During the chat, Pfeiffer revealed she would be open to returning as the DC character.

"She pulled off the almost impossible combo of sexy, ironic, tragic, dangerous, and just plain good," Pfeiffer explained. "It would depend on the context but, yeah, I'd consider it," she added of returning.

Before the release of Wild Four O'Clocks, Pfeiffer will be seen reprising her role of Janet van Dyne in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The star recently admitted to The Tonight Show that Marvel's secrecy can be challenging.

"[Marvel Studios is] very mysterious, and they're very secretive, of course, with their storylines. It's a little hard because I met with [director] Peyton [Reed], and I knew a little bit about the character, but there was no script," Pfeiffer shared. "You have to commit without actually having read anything. It wouldn't have mattered because it all changes anyway. You don't really know what you're getting into, and then you get a script right before you start shooting, and then it changes every day. And then you shoot the movie, and you wrap, and then it changes again."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on July 28, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates on Wild Four O'Clocks.