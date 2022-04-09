MCU Star Michelle Pfeiffer Says Marvel Secrecy Makes Things Challenging

Marvel Studios is known for their very secretive production process. This is usually due to them wanting to avoid key plot points from the film leaking online. Sometimes Marvel doesn’t even give scripts out to actors before they even sign onto a project. Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays Janet Pym in the Ant-Man movies, is the most recent actor to discuss the studios secrecy. While appearing on The Tonight Show, Pfeiffer detailed the studios script process.

“[Marvel Studios is] very mysterious, and they’re very secretive, of course, with their storylines. It’s a little hard because I met with [director] Peyton [Reed], and I knew a little bit about the character, but there was no script,” Pfeiffer told . “You have to commit without actually having read anything. It wouldn’t have mattered because it all changes anyway. You don’t really know what you’re getting into, and then you get a script right before you start shooting, and then it changes every day. And then you shoot the movie, and you wrap, and then it changes again.”

Quantumania is expected to focus on the Quantum Realm, so it would make sense for Marvel to be really secretive. The Ant-Man sequel seems like it’s going to be the most action-packed film in the trilogy, with scribe Jeff Loveness recently revealing details of a scene that uses the same technology as The Mandalorian. Loveness revealed to Bridger Winegar’s I Said No Gifts! Podcast an insane action sequence that involves Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp.

“I had one of those things where I felt like a French person watching that train movie,” he said. “There was a complicated running sequence where the Wasp, very small, she flies around, she’s going through the forest and the camera’s moving with her and it tracks on the screen, so it just kind of looks like a legitimate shot from the movie, and it’s very jarring to have this gigantic screen moving like a camera. It kind of was! Especially in goggles, I don’t recommend throwing an Occulus on your head and jumping into an all CG environment.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on July 28, 2023. The film will star Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Bill Murray, Kathryn Newton and Jonathan Majors. Not much is known about the films plot, but it is said to explore the Quantum Realm and features Majors as Kang The Conqueror.

