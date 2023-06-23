The Flash Footage Reveals Michael Keaton's Batman Has Many Different Batsuits

✖

The Flash may have been delayed a year, but it's definitely still speeding its way towards theaters. The film previously revealed a teaser during last years DC FanDome where we got our first look at what was going on in the film. Now, tonight, those in attendance at Warner Bros CinemaCon panel got another good look at the DC Comics film. During the sneak peek, The Flash travels through the multiverse, where he meets Michael Keaton's Batman, who's Batcave comes equipped with several different batsuits.

The sneak peek also reveals that Keaton's Bruce Wayne/Batman will be de-aged in the movie and will operate a batcycle. Michael Shannon also makes a brief appearance as General Zod and we get introduced to Sasha Callie's Supergirl. The full description of what happens in the sneak peek can be found here.

Keaton hasn't played the role since 1992's Batman Returns and has since moved on to the Marvel universe with his latest appearance as Adrian Toomes/Vulture in Morbius. The actor previously revealed why he came on board to return as Batman for Warner Bros. and DC Comics. While speaking with The Jess Cagle Show, Keaton opened up on what brought him back to the role.

"When it came around again, I was getting curious about it. I thought, 'Boy, what would that be like?' And then, coincidentally, there were murmurs, I got a call from Warner Bros. They wanted to talk to me about something, and there were hints of Batman," Keaton recently revealed while appearing on the show. "I think it was about some other thing regarding Batman ... I got a call later saying, 'We want you to read something.' I just thought, 'Of course you have to do this.'"

For his Batman return in The Flash, Keaton added, "It has to be good. There's no reason to do it if it's not good. It's not gonna really change anything. And I just jumped in and had fun. And why would you not? You know, I mean, director Andy Muschietti is fantastic, and it's really creative. I don't know. It's fun."

