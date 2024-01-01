Social Media Reacts to Mickey Mouse Entering the Public Domain
Socia media is sharing its opinions on Mickey Mouse becoming part of the public domain.
The time has come for Mickey Mouse to enter the public domain. After making his debut over 95 years ago in the animated short Steamboat Willie, Mickey Mouse has become the signature face of The Walt Disney Company. You can find his face on a ton of merchandise and in animated TV shows, as Mickey and the gang entertain kids of all ages. This is probably why there's such interest in Mickey Mouse becoming part of the public domain for the first time. While Mickey Mouse's public domain debut comes with some limitations, that hasn't stopped fans from showing off their creations on social media.
As far as those limitations go, they involve creators only being allowed to use Mickey Mouse or any of the other characters from Steamboat Willie and Plane Crazy in original creations. One of the big differences is Steamboat Willie's Mickey Mouse has solid black eyes, no gloves, and long, skinny limbs. Releasing and reselling the original shorts is also allowed under the public domain.
"Ever since Mickey Mouse's first appearance in the 1928 short film Steamboat Willie, people have associated the character with Disney's stories, experiences, and authentic products," Disney said in a statement last year. "That will not change when the copyright in the Steamboat Willie film expires. We will, of course, continue to protect our rights in the more modern versions of Mickey Mouse and other works that remain subject to copyright, and we will work to safeguard against consumer confusion caused by unauthorized uses of Mickey and our other iconic characters."
If you want a look at what social media is cooking up for Mickey Mouse in the public domain, take a scroll down below.
Just call him Mickey for short
prevnext
Thing is, you can't call him "Mickey Mouse" but you can call him "Mickey" since the full name "Mickey Mouse" is still trademarked. "Mickey" however is perfectly fine. https://t.co/WNiKUdewQA— It's Nova! (also known as GF) (@nova_ecliipse) January 1, 2024
Of course there's a horror take on Mickey Mouse
prevnext
First trailer for ‘INFESTATION 88’, a new co-op horror game where players are hunted by the original Mickey Mouse. pic.twitter.com/jzkZiWiMoo— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 1, 2024
Get a glance at a GIF of the original short
prevnext
As of today the first Mickey Mouse short is in the public domain, I'll post this GIF to celebrate, 'cuz I don't have patience to search for the original short on Internet... pic.twitter.com/TSZ2W8kp78— Birb (@imbird_b) January 1, 2024
Bootleg t-shirts coming
prevnext
Mickey Mouse from steamboat Willie is public domaine now. Go forth and make bootleg t shirts— Free Parking (@NothinButLucky) January 1, 2024
Mickey finds himself in a dilemma
prevnext
Now that Mickey Mouse is in the public domain, we can do with him WHATEVER WE WANT!!!!! 😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/cSvVqDlpJW— matt dean (@emjadyart) January 1, 2024
Horror movie incoming
prevnext
mickey mouse horror movie in 3… 2… https://t.co/9Ltz01LvcG— elliot 🏁 (@smintyschiffer) January 1, 2024
Pour one out for Disney's legal and PR teams
prevnext
disney’s legal and PR teams in day 1 of public domain Mickey Mouse https://t.co/suUHl4CveR pic.twitter.com/UMYeBZIAiK— Dan DeBrakeleer (@DanDeBrak) January 1, 2024
Mickey as a super hero?
prev
Mickey Mouse super hero— Theo (@Theo30092421241) January 1, 2024
Real movie with people in it?
Could be the best seller @wbpictures @Disney @willsmith
Let's talk please......😊