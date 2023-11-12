Mickey Voice Actor Bret Iwan Teases "Little Cameos" in Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0

Mickey Mouse is the face of Disney, and the animated icon has been voiced by various actors over the years. Bret Iwan is coming up on his 15th anniversary of playing Disney's mascot, and he recently spoke to ComicBook.com about the newly-announced Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0. The original series ran from 2006 to 2016, and the revival will see the return of Mickey and lots of his friends. In fact, ComicBook.com recently caught up with Iwan at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala, and he teased some "little cameos" and also spoke about voicing Mickey during Disney's 100th anniversary.

"Oh my gosh. Well, you know what? I wasn't sure what to expect," Iwan said of the Clubhouse revival. "We all know about 'House' and I was like, 'Okay, well what's this going to feel like? I have to say going to the first recording session for Clubhouse 2.0 was like meeting an old friend again. It was really exciting and really heartwarming. It was like we got the gang back together in a formula that we all know and love, and I'm not sure I knew how much I truly appreciated it."

Iwan continued, "So getting to do that was really great. The stories, it's the same kind of story we've grown to love from the earlier Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. Just a little bit more adventurous I'd say, and instead of the 'Mystery Mousekatool' we have a 'Mystery Mousekapal.' You get a surprise guest every once in a while. Little cameos. In addition to the universe. So yeah, we're having a lot of fun with it. Production is in full swing. We're just recording as often as we can right now."

Bret Iwan on Voicing Mickey Mouse During Disney's 100th Year:

"It's hard to explain what being Mickey feels like," Iwan admitted. "I always say I'm a small part of Mickey. Obviously, there's so many people behind the scenes, writers, directors, artists. I'm honored to be one of the guys that gets to say, I voiced Mickey and I just happened to be doing it during the hundredth, which is such a great milestone. I'm going to be celebrating 15 years doing it this next year. It's just hard to believe. So I guess... I think a hundred years of Disney, I can't wait to see what the next hundred years are and I can't wait to see what part I get to play in it."

Stay tuned for more updates about Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0.