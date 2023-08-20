Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Disney Announces Revival of Long-Running Series

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse is coming back. On Friday, it was announced that Disney Junior has greenlit Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0 (working title) which is set to premiere in 2025. The announcement was made by president of Disney Branded Television Ayo Davis at the Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event at Disney California Adventure park in Anaheim.

According to Variety, the show is described as follows: "Mickey and pals welcome everyone back to the clubhouse for all new adventures filled with songs, laughs, handy helping, and fun new surprises." No additional details were provided at this time.

What is Mickey Mouse Clubhouse?

Originally debuting in May 2006 and running until November 2016, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse is an interactive computer-animated preschool television series. The series, which ran for 125 episodes, saw Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto interact with the viewer as part of the problem solving during self-contained stories. The series spawned a spinoff, Minnie's Bow-Toons in 2011, which also ran until 2016 and saw Minnie and Daisy run Minnie's Bow-tique. That series was followed by a revival in 2021, Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Friends. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse was also followed by Mickey and the Roadster Racers from 2017-2021 and Mickey Mouse Funhouse, which launched in 2021.

Disney Junior Announced Cast for Disney Junior's Ariel

On Friday, Disney Junior also announced casting for Disney Junior's Ariel. The series will star Tay Diggs as King Triton, Amber Riley as Ursula, and Mykal-Michelle Harris as Ariel. The series is described as an animated musical series for preschoolers that is based on The Little Mermaid. It will follow an 8-year-old Ariel and friends in Atlantica.

"For more than 30 years, the story of 'The Little Mermaid' has been beloved by audiences all over the world. It brings me so much joy to be able to introduce our new Disney Junior version of Ariel to preschoolers everywhere," Ayo Davis said.

Alyssa Sapire, senior vice president of development, series and strategy for Disney Junior also had some words to say, "As we were developing 'Disney Junior's Ariel,' we knew that we wanted to create an atmosphere that was vibrant and magical and showcased our young Ariel's imagination, which, like our preschool audience watching at home, is as big as the sea."

Disney Junior also announced casting for the animated series RoboGobo. That series, which is described as "after being given super-powered Robo-Suits by kid inventor Dax, the pets are on a mission to save other pets in trouble and learn how to become a family in the process," will star Cynthia Erivo, Valerie Bertinelli, Alan Cumming, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ana Gasteyer, Alison Pill, and Dule Hill.

In addition to the casting announcements, Disney Junior also announced a stop motion Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats Halloween special, holiday-themed episodes of SuperKitties, Pupstruction, and Mickey Mouse Funhouse as well as Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends.