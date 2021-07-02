Miles Teller's Wife Says Top Gun 2 Is the Best Movie She's Seen

✖

Top Gun: Maverick is set to hit theatres in July after a couple of delays, but the movie's cast is making it sound worth the wait. The follow-up to the 1986 original, which starred Tom Cruise, will feature some Top Gun newcomers, including Miles Teller. Teller is stepping into the role of Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw, the son of Goose, who tragically died in the first film. In a recent interview with Men's Journal, Teller revealed that no green screens were used during production and shared the reaction of his wife, Keleigh Sperry, after she watched the film.

"Playing Goose’s kid and getting to continue that storyline that was established in such a powerful way all those years ago, there is a lot of history there. I think when audiences realizes the character I play is that tiny kid they saw in the original, it is going to hit. I was able to see it a couple weeks ago. The movie just blew me away, and my wife said, 'That might be the best film I have ever seen.' She was crying multiple times," Teller shared.

"I don’t think it would be possible to recreate what we did with all of the practical flying," he added. "You hope to be part of something that lasts forever. I think that we might have done that. It is fun, entertaining, emotional, and high-octane. There is a lot of heart in the story, and I can’t wait for people to see it. For fans of the original, I think they are going to be grinning from ear-to-ear the whole time. This is going to give them what they want."

You can read the description for Top Gun: Maverick here: "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick is now slated to be released on July 2, 2021.