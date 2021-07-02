Miles Teller Says There Is No Green Screen in a Top Gun Movie

✖

Top Gun: Maverick has been delayed a couple of times, but it's currently slated for the summer, and fans of the 1986 original are eager to see Tom Cruise back in action. In addition to some old favorites, the long-awaited Top Gun sequel will also feature some fresh faces, including Miles Teller. The actor known for Whiplash and Divergent will be playing the son of Goose (RIP). In a recent interview with Men's Journal, Teller talked about the movie and revealed that no green screens were used.

"There is no green screen in a Top Gun movie," Teller revealed. “Every shot, every stunt, was the result of the work, the real sweat, that we all put into it. The production was over the course of a full year, which was definitely the longest shoot I have ever been a part of."

"I had about three months of flight training before starting the movie," Teller explained. "That time was important to get comfortable with the crafts but also to build up our G-force tolerance, because all of the aerial elements were shot practically. The training started in a Cessna, and moved to an Extra 300, a single-prop aerobatics craft, where you start to improve your G-tolerance. From there we got into an L-39 Albatros, flying with these guys called The Patriots, who are the civilian equivalent to the Blue Angels."

Teller also opened up about playing the son of an iconic character like Goose, saying, "Playing Goose’s kid and getting to continue that storyline that was established in such a powerful way all those years ago, there is a lot of history there. I think when audiences realizes the character I play is that tiny kid they saw in the original, it is going to hit. I was able to see it a couple weeks ago. The movie just blew me away, and my wife said, 'That might be the best film I have ever seen.' She was crying multiple times."

You can read the description for Top Gun: Maverick here: "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick is now slated to be released on July 2, 2021.