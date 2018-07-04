Miles Teller Reacts to Landing ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Role as Goose’s Son

Miles Teller is headed to the skies for Top Gun: Maverick, and it did not take long for him to solidify his excitement for the gig.

Teller has been tapped to play the son of late Top Gun character LTJG Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) in the upcoming sequel, due out July 12, 2019.

After the news broke, the 31-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a brief reaction to the casting reveal.

I feel the need… https://t.co/oOcIQW0zGS — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) July 3, 2018

“I feel the need…” Teller wrote.

Teller’s comment is, of course, a reference to the 1986 film’s classic line “I feel the need, the need for speed.” The original line is spoken by Tom Cruise’s character, LT Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, with Goose joining in on the fun later in the picture.

Not much is known about Teller’s character, except that he will mentored by Maverick, who will once again be played by Cruise.

Aside from his quick reaction, Teller also accepted some praise from his hometown of Lecanto, Florida. Teller “liked” a complimentary tweet from Thomas Kennedy, a school board member for the Citrus County School District in Florida.

Congrats to Lecanto High School alumni Miles Teller for his new role in the Top Gun sequel as ‘Goose’s son’. @LecantoHigh @Miles_Teller @CitrusSchools https://t.co/Wh1B8fsczh — Thomas Kennedy (@thomaskennedyfl) July 3, 2018

“Congrats to Lecanto High School alumni Miles Teller for his new role in the Top Gun sequel as ‘Goose’s son,’” Kennedy wrote.

Previous reports stated that Teller was up against two other young stars, Glen Powell (Scream Queens, Set It Up) and Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men: First Class), for the part. Cruise reportedly conducted screen tests with the trio, and Teller emerged as the victor.

Powell also reacted to Teller’s casting on Twitter with a humorous response in jest.

“I’m taking down all the Tom Cruise posters in my bedroom,” Powell wrote. “Maybe, I’ll leave one. Two for symmetry. Okay, the posters are staying.”

I’m taking down all the Tom Cruise posters in my bedroom. Maybe, I’ll leave one. Two for symmetry. Okay, the posters are staying. https://t.co/7gCpNLJCcz — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) July 3, 2018

Teller is known for roles in both blockbusters and indie fare. Some of his most notable roles came in Whiplash, Fantastic Four, War Dogs, Project X, The Spectacular Now, Bleed for This and the Divergent franchise.

In addition to Teller and Cruise, Val Kilmer will appear in the film, reprising his role as LT Tom “Iceman” Kazansky from Top Gun.

Joseph Kosinski, who helmed Cruise’s 2013 film Oblivion, direct the sequel, which comes 33 years after the original film was released. Original Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer will produce the sequel alongside Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

Top Gun: Maverick is slated to come to theaters on July 12, 2019.

Photo Credit: CBS / Terence Patrick